Angelina Jolie couldn't have smiled harder when she saw her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, supporting her in the Today crowd.

On Monday, Angelina, 48, appeared on the morning show to discuss her new musical, The Outsiders, in which her daughter, 15, joined the production as a volunteer assistant. Vivienne stopped by the Today Plaza to watch her mother talk with co-host Hoda Kotb about the production.

"You mentioned your daughter, Vivienne. She's here today too. She's working along with the cast but she turned you onto this. Tell us, how this came to be," Hoda asked Angelina, as the camera panned to show Vivienne grinning in the crowd.

"She did. But I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family," Angelina said standing next to The Outsiders cast. "And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family. And it's about community."

The Oscar-winning actress and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 60, share six children together -- twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, daughters Shiloh, 17, and Zaharah, 18, as well as sons Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22. The pair have been in a contentious and lengthy legal battle since Angelina filed for divorce.

This isn't the first time Vivienne has been by her mom's side to promote The Outsiders. In April, the mother-daughter duo celebrated the opening night of their Broadway production.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of The Outsiders at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2024. - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The Outsiders has 12 Tony nominations and is a reimagined version of the film and the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton, which takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967.

"Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," reads a description on the show's official site.

RELATED CONTENT: