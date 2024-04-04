Angelina Jolie joined her and Brad Pitt's daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, for a star-studded night under the lights for a preview of The Outsiders on Broadway!

On Wednesday, the mother-daughter duo -- who are the producers of the stage adaptation of the film -- attended the preview show at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Joining them was actor Matt Dillon, who played the role of Dallas Winston in the 1983 film of the same name, Adam Rapp, the writer of the stage adaptation, and director Danya Tamor.

The special moment was captured in a photo after the performance. Jolie and Vivienne pose alongside Dillon and members of the cast, including the show's leads Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch. While Jolie is pictured in the top half of the photo with members of the cast, 15-year-old Vivienne blends in at the bottom. In a separate pic, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress poses with a few additional members of the cast.

According to the show's official site, the reimagined version of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton, takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967. "Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," reads the description.

Jolie's role in the production was announced last year. At the time, the actress-director said she was inspired to join the team after seeing the play with Vivienne at the La Jolla Playhouse.

As for Dillon, he was part of the young cast in Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders movie, which also included Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Tom Cruise.

The Outsiders officially opens April 11 on Broadway.

