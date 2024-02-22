Angelina Jolie Debuts Brighter Blonde Hair in NYC

Angelina Jolie has completely changed her look!

On Wednesday, the Eternals star stepped out in New York City and debuted her blonde transformation.

Jolie, 48, was spotted leaving her Atelier Jolie clothing store. The actress' honey-blonde locks were the star of the show, as they stood out against her dark blazer, matching pants and a plain white T-shirt.

Adding a little more to her look, Jolie wore a pair of tinted purple sunglasses.

North Woods / BACKGRID

Jolie's transformation to blonde has been in the works for the last few months. Prior to stepping out in NYC, she was photographed with blonde tresses that were highlighted, with traces of her naturally dark roots.

In December, the First They Killed My Father star opened up about her latest venture into fashion that will focus on sustainability and labor issues that have plagued the industry for years -- inspired by her humanitarian background.

In an interview with the WSJ Magazine, Jolie shared that she has been encouraged by her daughter to change her look.

Gotham/GC Images

"My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats," she said. "It’s just like a hiding thing."

With her latest venture and chapter in her life, Jolie admitted that she has embraced this stage of her look and body more than ever.

"It’s like I see my scars and my things, and I feel like I've lived. And I’m having these big experiences, and I have this map of this complex body that’s changed over time," Jolie, who had a double mastectomy in 2013, told WSJ. "You and I both know that a woman with a full life is very sexy."