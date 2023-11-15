Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt has joined a sorority in her second year at Spelman College.

In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday by Essence, Zahara, 18, is seen dancing on a stage in a "crossing" ceremony that initiates her into the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority.

"Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member," the magazine shared in an Instagram post. "Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College!"

Notable figures also in the AKA sorority include names like film director Ava DuVernay, Vice President Kamala Harris, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, author Toni Morrison, journalist Robin Roberts and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.

As part of the ceremony, Zahara yells out her name and where she's from -- Los Angeles, California -- before identifying herself as an AKA sister and No. 7 in the line of new initiates into the sorority.

"We see you and can’t wait to see all you do in the name of sisterhood, scholarship, and service to all mankind!" Essence wrote.

In the comments, viewers congratulated Zahara for pledging the sorority and applauded Pitt and Jolie for immersing their adopted children in the cultures that they were born into.

Pitt and Jolie share six children together: Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, 17, Pax Thien, 19, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 15. Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Zahara from Ethiopia and Pax from Vietnam.

"This makes me want to cry. This baby girl was raised in such a way that she could connect as much as possible to her roots. That is soooo commendable," wrote one person.

"[Shout out] to the white parents who ensure their black children get to have cultured experiences. Angelina has always been a humanitarian so it only makes sense that her children continue in service," another added.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Last year, Jolie made headlines when she moved Zahara into the Atlanta-based university and got emotional about dropping off her first daughter at college.

In a video posted by the university’s VP of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, Ph.D., the 48-year-old actress chatted with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, about the emotions she had since moving her daughter into school.

After someone off-camera asked Jolie how it feels to be a Spelman mom, the star says, “I’m gonna start crying."

At the time, when someone asked how she felt about becoming a Spelman mom, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star replied, “I’m so excited.”

RELATED CONTENT: