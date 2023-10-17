Angelia Jolie was spotted on the set of her highly anticipated upcoming movie Maria in Peloponnese, Greece, and in Paris, France, with her sons by her side.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was seen heading to work with her sons for another day of filming. Jolie, who was first seen on the Maria set last week, almost exactly a year after the project was initially announced, portrays the late opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical film.

Jolie's sons, Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, were seen accompanying their mother on set, offering a glimpse into the close-knit family's dynamic and their shared love for the world of filmmaking. In Paris last Wednesday, Maddox was spotted working as an umbrella assistant for his mom.

AbacaPress / SplashNews

Later in the week, Jolie and her sons, who are actively involved in the production, were seen ready to shoot aboard the iconic Christina O yacht near Athens, Greece.

BACKGRID

This isn't the first time Jolie has involved her children in her film projects, as Pax previously worked as a still photographer for her 2017 movie, First They Killed My Father. He has also contributed to the assistant director department for her upcoming film, Without Blood.

Meanwhile, Maddox served as a producer on First They Killed My Father and worked as a trainee on Jolie's 2015 film, By the Sea.

Last week, Maria director Pablo Larraín shared two first-look photos of Jolie as the stage star -- who is often credited as the first true modern diva, and one of the greatest operatic vocalists and performers in history.

The Apartment, A Fremantle Company/Pablo Larraínablo

According to a press release issued along with the stills, Maria is "based on true accounts," and the film "tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

Jolie embodies the opera legend with grace and a unique blend of delicacy and power in the glimpses shared by Larraín.

The Apartment, A Fremantle Company/Pablo Larraínablo

Maria marks Larraín's third foray into biographical cinema, following his work with Natalie Portman in Jackie and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

RELATED CONTENT: