Angelina Jolie candidly shares her emotional journey in a new interview with Vogue, revealing that the experience of being a single mother amid a tumultuous divorce from Brad Pitt has been a lifeline that saved her from darker places.

Jolie, a single mother of six children, speaks openly about how parenthood has been her anchor through the storms of life. "I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently," she tells Vogue. "I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

Jolie and Pitt, who announced their divorce in 2016 after 12 years together, share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Jolie, 48, expressed her hope that she serves as a "safe place" for her children but acknowledges her evolving role within the family dynamic. "But I'm also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family," she shares.

The actress and humanitarian, who is currently producing a Broadway musical, admits to feeling "a bit down these days" and expresses that she hasn't felt like herself for a decade, although she chose not to delve into the details. "We had a lot of healing to do. We're still finding our footing," she explains.

Jolie graces the cover of the November 2023 edition of Vogue in a striking white strapless gown adorned with pink spray paint, using the platform to promote her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie. Discussing her brand's vision, she says, "I don't want to be a big fashion designer, I want to build a house for other people to become that. I'm hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one."

Atelier Jolie is more than just a fashion label for Jolie; it's a platform to empower women to embrace their vulnerability. "I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft," notes Jolie, before sharing a personal anecdote about her journey, saying, "After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me... Now I wonder if... I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48."

Atelier Jolie's mission statement is to envision a space where you can create freely and be confident that everything is made with a team that is committed to doing no harm. Atelier Jolie is a space for creators to discover their own unique vision and style, collaborate with a collective of skilled tailors and global artisans from around the world, learn new skills and techniques, and grow together.

The cover story also features images of Jolie in different outfits, showcasing her evolving style and her journey of self-discovery.

Jolie and Pitt, whose relationship began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, became one of Hollywood's most famous couples. They tied the knot in August 2014. However, their relationship ended in 2016 after an alleged altercation during a private flight with their children. Pitt was accused of "choking and striking" their son, Maddox, although no charges were ever brought against him, and he has denied the claims.

Since their split, Pitt and Jolie have been engaged in a legal battle over custody of their children and ownership of a winery they once co-owned. In May 2021, they were granted joint custody, but the decision was later overturned, leaving the matter unresolved to this day.

