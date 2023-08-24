Angelina Jolie's Mystery Middle Finger Tattoos Explained After Fans Speculate Link to Ex Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie's Mystery Tattoo Design Revealed!
Angelina Jolie’s new tattoos have been revealed, and it’s not what fans initially speculated.
The 48-year-old actress and director visited popular celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K to get two small tattoos on the inside of her middle fingers.
Mr. K, who works at the New York studio Bang Bang, posted a photo of Jolie's open palms, blurring out the new ink.
While some thought the tattoos were the actual blurred images, Mr. K wrote, "Guys it's photoshopped for cover the tattoo."
Fans also immediately began speculating that Jolie's new body art was an aggressive message to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, but Mr. K quickly hopped into the comments section to clarify.
"It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt," the artist wrote, promising to post the actual tattoos "very soon."
The famed tattoo artist then took to his page, to share another image of the ink and offer a full explanation of Jolie's latest art.
"First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused her. This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross #angelinajolie #mrktattoo," he wrote, putting an end to any speculation behind the tattoos' meaning.
Paparazzi photos of Jolie taken earlier this week now show that the tattoos aren't a direct message to her ex-husband. They are small daggers designed to look like they're piercing her skin.
The Oscar winner has been a longtime lover of sharp symbols and has her own extensive knife collection. While promoting the 1999 film Gia on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Jolie showed off her skills with knives.
In addition to Jolie, Mr. K has inked numerous celebrities, including Pitt's Ocean's Eleven co-star, Matt Damon, as well as Michael J. Fox.
These are not Jolie's first tattoos. The A-lister has lots of body art, including detailed back and arm tattoos in a variety of scripts. She also has a large tiger on her lower back.
Jolie shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15, with Pitt. Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after a lengthy romance. They separated in 2016 and in 2019 they were declared legally single, though their divorce proceedings continue to drag out in court.
