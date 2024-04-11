Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, are enjoying the fruits of their labor with a grand opening night!

On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet for the debut of their Broadway production, The Outsiders. Angelina and Vivienne -- who are the producers of the stage adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name -- were all smiles at the premiere held at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.

Angelina, 48, and Vivienne, 15, proudly stood together as they posed for photos ahead of the performance.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of The Outsiders at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2024. - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Angelia rocked a chic, golden dress paired with a ochre cape, which complimented her blonde locks and made her bold red lipstick really shine.

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of The Outsiders at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2024. - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

According to the show's official site, the reimagined version of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton, takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967.

"Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," reads the description.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on April 11, 2024. - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jolie's role in the production was announced last year. At the time, the actress-director said she was inspired to join the team after seeing the play with Vivienne at the La Jolla Playhouse.

Along with Vivienne, Angelia shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17 and Vivienne's 15-year-old twin, Knox.

Angelina and Brad, meanwhile, split in 2016. They have been in a lengthy and contentious legal battle since she filed for divorce, which has seen the pair's legal teams face off on everything from custody arrangements to disagreements over their their French winery, Château Miraval.

Check out the video below for more on how Vivienne was brought on to produce alongside her mom.

RELATED CONTENT: