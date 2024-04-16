Angelina Jolie has expanded her collection of tattoos with a meaningful new addition.

On Thursday, Jolie joined her and Brad Pitt's 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway production of The Outsiders. Angelina and Vivienne -- who are producers on the stage adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name -- were all smiles while posing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.

While at the event, the 48-year-old actress-director debuted tattoo on her inner forearm that reads, "Stay Gold." The new ink appears to be a heartfelt homage to a famous line spoken by The Outsiders' Ponyboy, one of the central characters in the play.

Jolie has lots of body art, including detailed back and arm tattoos in a variety of scripts. She also has a large tiger on her lower back and added symbols to her fingers last year.

For the occasion on Broadway, Jolie wore a golden dress that she paired with a ochre cape, which complimented her blonde locks and made her bold red lip really stand out.

As for The Outsiders, according to the show's official site the reimagined version of the film and the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967.

"Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," reads the description.

Jolie's role in the production was announced last year. At the time, the actress-director said she was inspired to join the team after seeing the play with her daughter at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.

Along with Vivienne, Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Vivienne's 15-year-old twin, Knox, and 20-year-old Pax, who was also joined his mother on opening night of The Outsiders.

Angelina and Brad, meanwhile, split in 2016. They have been in a lengthy and contentious legal battle since she filed for divorce, which has seen the pair's legal teams face off on everything from custody arrangements to disagreements over their their French winery, Château Miraval.

