Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has reportedly filed a request with the court to allow her to drop her father's surname from her own hyphenated surname.

According to TMZ, Shiloh first submitted the paperwork requesting the legal name change on May 27, the day she celebrated her milestone 18th birthday.

The documents reportedly show that she is asking to change her full name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Brad and Angelina share three biological children -- including Shiloh and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- as well as three adopted children, sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.

Brad and Angelina began dating in 2005 after starring together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and after the actor filed for divorce from his previous wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The couple officially tied the knot in 2014, but the relationship came to an end in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce following an alleged altercation during a flight with their children. The pair have been entrenched in a lengthy legal battle since.

Shiloh is not alone when it comes to dropping her father's last name. Her younger sister, Vivienne, recently co-produced the Broadway production of The Outsiders, alongside her famous mom, and was credited as "Vivienne Jolie."

Additionally, Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and during an introduction ceremony event, she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie."

However, it appears that Shiloh is the first of their children to file paperwork to legally change their last name.

Earlier this month, a source spoke with ET about Shiloh's aspirations, and her efforts to make a name for herself based on hard work and talent, as opposed to her famous parents.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work. She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," the source said. "Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it."

ET spoke with Brad in 2022 after a video of Shiloh showing off her dance moves went viral, and the actor showered his daughter with praise.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Brad said of Shiloh and her love for dance and performance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added with a laugh.

When asked about whether he's hoping his kids stay away from the spotlight or embrace the creative arts, Brad said he's just hoping they discover the paths that lead them to joy.

"I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," Brad said of his children.

Brad's relationship with his children has been at the forefront of his ongoing legal battle with Angelina in recent months.

In court documents obtained by ET in early May, lawyers for Brad claimed that one of their former security guards, Tony Webb -- who currently works for the actor -- was told that the actress instructed her children not to speak to their father during custody visits.

Claims made by the Moneyball actor's attorneys also alleged Angelina would threaten security guards into silence through the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

That filing came a month after Angelina's lawyers claimed in court docs that Brad was "physically abusive" toward her during their relationship. She previously alleged that he injured her and verbally abused their children in a 2016 incident on a plane, which she has said was the impetus for her filing for divorce. The Oscar-winning actor was never charged with a crime after an investigation by authorities into the allegations.

