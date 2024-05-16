Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is showing off her skills on the dance floor.

The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is featured in a video on choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter's social media pages, dancing to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.

In the clip, Shiloh wears sweatpants and an oversized tee as she moves to the music.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt - Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

"Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj," Carter captioned the post.

A source tells ET that Shiloh is a star in her own right.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work. She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," the source says. "Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it."

This isn't the first time the teen has gone viral for her talents. Back in 2022, her Academy Award-winning dad reacted to Shiloh's impressive moves in an interview with ET.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of Shiloh and her love for dance and performance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added with a laugh.

When asked about whether or not he's hoping his kids stay away from the spotlight or embrace the creative arts, Pitt said he's just hoping they discover the paths that lead them to joy.

"I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," Pitt said of his children, whom he shares with his ex, Jolie.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last year, Pitt opened up to W Magazine about his own recently discovered affinity for dance.

"I find myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately," he teased. "Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present. Just in life!"

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt - JC Olivera/Getty Images

In the past few years, outside of dance classes, Shiloh has joined her mom and siblings for a variety of red carpet events. In 2021, Shiloh and Pax joined Jolie for the premiere of MSNBC Films' Paper & Glue: A JR Project in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she joined her mother and several of her siblings for the U.K. premiere of Eternals.

