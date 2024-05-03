Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still going strong.

The couple was photographed on a beachside stroll in Santa Barbara, California, this week, with Pitt wrapping his arm around his lady love as they walked with their dog.

A source recently told ET that Pitt, 60, is finding contentment in his relationship with de Ramon, 31, while keeping his focus on the future.

"Brad and Ines are doing well in their relationship," the source shared. "Brad is happy to have her by his side and is focused on the future. He's trying not to let any worries or issues from the past get to him and appreciates how much he has grown as a person and wants to continue to do so."

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt take a beachside stroll in Santa Barbara on April 29, 2024. - Diggzy/Jesal/SPLASH/BACKGRID

De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and the former couple finalized their divorce in March -- one month after a source confirmed to ET that Pitt and de Ramon were living together.

Wesley first filed for divorce in February 2023, some five months after his rep confirmed that he and de Ramon had separated -- putting the date of their separation at around April 2022. In his filing, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage.

As for de Ramon, she and Pitt first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were also seen backstage with the foursome. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt and de Ramon were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.

Then came the holidays, and a source told ET, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

