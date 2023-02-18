Paul Wesley Files for Divorce From Ines de Ramon After Four Years of Marriage
Almost five months after his rep confirmed they were separated, Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from Ines de Ramon.
According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Wesley filed for the dissolution of marriage Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for the reason behind the divorce, Wesley cited "irreconcilable differences." The Vampire Diaries actor, 40, and the 30-year-old jewelry industry exec tied the knot on Aug. 25, 2018, but their date of separation is listed as "TBD."
Back in September, Wesley's rep confirmed to ET that "the decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," which would have put their separation at around April 2022.
In any event, all signs point to an amicable divorce, considering they didn't have any children and Wesley did not check any boxes under spousal or domestic partner support. When it comes to their separate property, Wesley said "all such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties."
Translation: they'll figure it out later or already have it figured out.
This will be Wesley's second divorce. He was previously married to his Vampires Diaries co-star, Torrey Devitto. They tied the knot in 2011 but called it quits in 2013.
As for de Ramon, she and Brad Pitt first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were also seen backstage with the foursome. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt and de Ramon were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.
Then came the holidays, and a source told ET, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one source says. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."
They've since been enjoying each other's company and having a blast. A source told ET back in January that the pair are "excited about where things are headed" after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the holidays.
