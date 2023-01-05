Things are heating up between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon. A source tells ET that the pair are "excited about where things are headed" after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the holidays.

"Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year's Eve with him. They had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together," the source shared.

The Babylon star is also loving how "chill" de Ramon is, with the source telling ET that the new couple is a "great match."

"They're a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is," the source continued. "They're excited about where things are headed."

Last month, another source confirmed to ET that the 59-year-old actor is dating the 30-year-old jewelry industry exec.

"Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one source said. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

While de Ramon is not totally a stranger to being in the spotlight, a separate source shared that she's been "somewhat overwhelmed" at the attention she's received since being photographed with the movie star.

"Ines is pretty chill and private," the source noted. "She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad."

As for their connection, another source told ET last month that the pair have many shared interests, including a love of art.

"They connect over a variety of interests, including art, and he thinks she is very smart," the source shared. "Ines is worldly, cultured, cool, and down to earth, and Brad really likes that about her."

ET has reached out to Pitt's rep for comment on his blossoming relationship.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors in November when they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were also seen backstage with the foursome. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt and de Ramon were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.

De Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The pair tied the knot in 2019 but went their separate ways earlier this year, officially confirming their split to ET in September.

As for Pitt, he has been married twice -- first to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. Before de Ramon, he was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski following the 31-year-old model's split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

