Emily Ratajkowski Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Romance Rumors
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors: What's Really Goi…
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Speaks Out | Full Press Conference
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Kevin Hart Reveals His Dad Died in Moving Tribute
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for …
Jamie Lee Curtis Details Why the ‘RHOBH’ Trailer Made Her So Ups…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Why Kourtney Kardashian Was Upset With 'Kardashians' for Using S…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Emily Ratajkowski is clearing the air amid swirling rumors about her love life. In a new interview with Variety, Ratajkowski, who recently split from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, did not go into detail about rumblings that she's dating Brad Pitt, instead maintaining that she's enjoying being newly single.
"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," Ratajkowski told the outlet. "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived."
The 31-year-old model's latest comments on her love life come after last month, a source told ET that she and Pitt were "hanging out,"
"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said at the time. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
"Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment," the source added. "Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, in Manhattan Supreme Court last month after quietly tying the knot in February 2018. Together they share a son, Sylvester, who is now 1.
Pitt, meanwhile, continues to face fallout from the 2016 end of his marriage to Jolie through a series of contentious legal battles. Together, he and Jolie share six children ranging in age from 13 to 21.
While the Bullet Train star has yet to address the relationship rumors, Ratajkowski did hint that she's bisexual in a new video posted to TikTok.
Ratajkowski posted a "Stitch" video Monday, responding to TikTok user @nourishedwithtish's viral soundbite: "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" The camera then cuts to the Gone Girl actress, who appears seated on a -- you guessed it -- green velvet couch. The star doesn't say anything, but shares a sly smile with the camera while touching her chin.
Ratajkowski's cheeky video comes in response to Shay Mitchell's take on the same trend, with the latter also using the soundbite as she wordlessly plops down on her own green velvet couch.
While she didn't fully address that in her interview with Variety either, she did say TikTok is a platform that allows her to be more "unfiltered" than she's felt she's been able to be on other social media platforms.
"I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that," she said.
See more on Ratajkowski in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emily Ratajkowski Hints She's Bisexual in New Video
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Casually Hanging Out