Brad Pitt has been spotted with Ines de Ramon. The pair was photographed backstage together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they were also seen spending time with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were also spotted backstage with the foursome.

A source tells ET that Pitt and de Ramon are friends and that their relationship is not romantic. In pics snapped at the event, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor was seen keeping it casual in a gray sweater, blue jeans and wide-brimmed brown hat, while the jewelry professional, 32, wore a white cropped top underneath a plaid shirt jacket, which she paired with black pants and matching black boots.

De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The pair tied the knot in 2019 but went their separate ways earlier this year, officially confirming their split to ET in September.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the couple's rep shared at the time.

While Pitt has been married twice -- first to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, he was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski following the 31-year-old model's split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In September, a source told ET that Pitt and Ratajkowski were "hanging out."

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said at the time. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."

"Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment," the source added. "Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."

Although Pitt stayed quiet about romance rumors between the two, Ratajkowski -- who a source recently told ET is now seeing Pete Davidson -- did address them the following month, telling Variety in October that she's enjoying being newly single.

"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," Ratajkowski told the outlet, referencing her 2021 book, My Body. "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived."

