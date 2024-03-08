Ines de Ramon Finalizes Divorce From Paul Wesley Two Years After Split

ET can confirm that Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley have finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Ines and Paul signed off on their divorce papers on Feb. 23 and it was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. The divorce has all the makings of being an amicable one, as the court documents state Ines is not contesting Paul's divorce filing.

As for the division of property, the court documents state Ines and Paul "have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights." They've also checked the box giving up any right to receive spousal support.

One last bit of housekeeping -- Ines "requests the restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed Judgment." And now all that's left to make the divorce official is for the judge to sign off on the divorce settlement.

It was back in February 2023 when Paul officially pulled the plug on the marriage, some five months after his rep confirmed he and Ines had separated. In his divorce filing, Paul cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. Ines and the Vampire Diaries actor had tied the not on Aug. 25, 2018. Their date of separation had been listed as "TBD."

Back in February 2023, Paul's rep previously confirmed to ET that "the decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," which would have put their separation at around April 2022. This is Paul's second divorce. He was previously married to his Vampires Diaries co-star, Torrey Devitto.

As for Ines, she and Brad Pitt first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo were also seen backstage with the foursome. At the time, a source told ET that Brad and Ines were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.

Then came the holidays, and a source told ET, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

Fast forward to last month, a source told ET that Brad, 60, and Ines, a 31-year-old jewelry designer, are living together.

"Brad and Ines have been living together. She still has her own place, but they spend most of their time at his and Ines has most of her belongings there," the source told ET. "Brad really likes Ines and is taking their relationship seriously. He is not rushing next steps, but they’re in a great spot and loving their time together. Ines is thrilled and super into Brad."

