Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are getting ready to celebrate one year together and are happier than ever.

A source tells ET that the Babylon actor and the jewelry designer are still "going strong" after they were first rumored to be dating in late 2022.

“Brad and Ines are going strong and things are going great between them. Ines is still working with Anita Ko, and Brad is of course busy with work as well, but they are still seeing each other whenever they can," the source says.

"They both make an effort to keep their relationship private out of respect for each other and to protect it," the source adds.

In August, ET reported that while Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 30, were taking things slow, she was spotted roaming Los Angeles while wearing a "B" charm on a necklace, causing some to wonder if it was in honor of the world-famous actor.

The Image Direct

Around the same time, a source shared that their relationship was "still new" and that they were "having a good time together."

"Ines is pretty chill and private," the source told ET. "She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad."

Despite not being part of the entertainment industry, de Ramon is no stranger to the spotlight and dating actors. Up until 2022, she was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

In February, a source said de Ramon had not met Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's kids, but had "been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the source said. It's unclear if that status has changed in the nine months since.

Backgrid

In 2022, yet another source also told ET that Pitt and de Ramon are "really into each other."

"They connect over a variety of interests, including art, and he thinks she is very smart," the source said. "Ines is worldly, cultured, cool, and down to earth, and Brad really likes that about her."

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

RELATED CONTENT: