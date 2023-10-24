Jacob Elordi Reveals His First Celebrity Crush Was Brad Pitt

Jacob Elordi's first crush is someone you might not expect. The 26-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played a game of "Tonight Show Firsts" with the host.

During the game, Elordi was asked about his first crush, and responded, "Brad Pitt."

"I think in Troy," Elordi said of Pitt's 2004 film. "That's a beautiful man. There's just no denying it."

Throughout the game, Elordi also revealed that the first thing he does in the morning is make a coffee and that he first dreamed of being like Tony Hawk, whom he called the "coolest guy in the world."

As for his first concert, Elordi revealed that he saw Eminem when he was just 14. "Slept outside with my mom, outside the concert so I could be upfront and center," the Euphoria star said. "I wept like a baby when he left. It was amazing."

The game ended with Elordi admitting that the first Elvis Presley song he heard was thanks to the Lilo & Stitch soundtrack, which included many of the King's biggest hits.

Elordi has become more familiar with Presley in recent years, even playing him in the upcoming film, Priscilla, which is due out Nov. 3. His transformation for the part was epic, the actor recently told ET.

"I FaceTimed my mom and my agent," Elordi said, recalling how he showed off his Elvis look while in full costume. "It was totally ego."

RELATED CONTENT: