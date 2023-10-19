Barry Keoghan finds himself pulled into an eccentric family in Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature, Saltburn.

The Oscar-winning writer-director's follow-up to 2020's Promising Young Woman looks to be just as psychologically complex, centering on Keoghan's Oliver Quick, a bookish Oxford student struggling to fit in. He makes an unlikely friend in the posh Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi, and, after admitting that he has nowhere to go home to, is invited to spend the summer with Felix's family at their sprawling estate, Saltburn.

"Lots of people get lost in Saltburn," an ominous voice warns in the trailer, released on Thursday.

Soon, Oliver finds himself stuck in the alluring web of Felix's family, which includes his outlandish father, Sir James Catton (Richard E. Grant), doting mother, Elsbeth (Rosamund Pike), seductive sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver), and snotty cousin, Farleigh (Archie Madekwe).

"I think you're a moth," Venetia tells Oliver in the trailer, "quiet, harmless, drawn to shiny things."

The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August, also stars Carey Mulligan, Lolly Adefope, Paul Rhys, Ewan Mitchell, Sadie Soverall, Millie Kent, and Reece Shearsmith.

Saltburn will be in limited theaters on Nov. 17, expanding wide on Nov. 22.

