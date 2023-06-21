It's a love story for the ages, and Sofia Coppola is ready to tell it.

On Wednesday, A24 shared the first teaser-trailer for the writer-director's upcoming biopic, Priscilla, which depicts Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

"Priscilla, what about boys at school? There must be some handsome ones," Priscilla is asked in the teaser.

The 45-second montage-style trailer sets the mood with lots of visuals, including a shag rug, thick eyeliner, red nails, piano playing and a lot of hairspray.

To be released in October, the film is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which provided an intimate account of her life with the superstar performer. Coppola wrote and directed the film -- her second feature focused on an embattled real-life woman best known for her very public marriage, following 2006's Marie Antoinette.

Elvis and Priscilla wed in 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie Presley. They divorced in 1973, before Elvis' death four years later. Priscilla went on to have a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with her longtime love, Marco Antonio Garcia -- the pair were together from the mid-1980s until 2006.

Elordi and Spaeny are the latest actors to take on the roles of Elvis and Priscilla, following in the footsteps of Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Following her private viewing of Elvis, Priscilla couldn't help but share her honest review with fans on her official Facebook page, praising Butler for his "outstanding" performance as Elvis.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," Priscilla wrote. "Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

Priscilla also stars Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley at different ages, as well as Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey and more.

