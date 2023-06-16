Priscilla Presley is spending time with her granddaughters. On Friday, the 78-year-old former wife of the late Elvis Presley took to Instagram to celebrate Harper and Finley Lockwood's middle school graduation.

Harper and Finley, both 14, are the twin daughters of Michael Lockwood and Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at age 54. Riley Keough, who Lisa Marie shared with Danny Keough, was also on hand for the celebration.

In Priscilla's pic, she stands arm-in-arm with Riley as they celebrate Harper and Finley's accomplishment.

"Happy Graduation girls!" Priscilla captioned her post. "You're now in high school!!!"

The happy family photo comes amid a complicated time for the family. The drama started in January, when Lisa Marie's rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to Riley, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla decided to contest "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it. Michael also joined the battle, asking the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he could represent the twins' interests.

Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

Amid the back-and-forth, Priscilla's camp denied that she was locked out of Graceland, and the former wife of the late Elvis herself denied there was a feud with Riley.

Then, in May, Priscilla, Riley and Michael came to an agreement regarding Lisa's estate.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement to ET. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Priscilla added. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

The next month, Riley petitioned the court to approve the settlement agreement that she, Priscilla and Michael had reached.

The settlement terms will see Riley serve as the sole trustee of her mother's estate and the sub-trusts for her sisters. Riley will own Graceland, and will allow Priscilla to retrieve any personal belongings she has at Graceland or in any storage units controlled by Graceland.

For her part, Priscilla will serve as Trustee of the sub-trust for her son -- Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi -- who will be granted 1/9 of the Trust. The remaining 8/9 of the Trust will be split among Riley, Finley and Harper.

Additionally, Priscilla will receive a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for an undisclosed amount. Priscilla will now serve as a "Special Advisor to the Trust," with Riley paying her an undisclosed monthly amount for the role.

