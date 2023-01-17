Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters Following Her Death
The fate of Graceland has been revealed. Following the shocking death of Lisa Marie Presley at age 54, the Presley family legacy will continue on.
Lisa Marie's rep has confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, will go to her daughters -- 33-year-old Riley Keough and14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.
Last week, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter.
ET learned on Friday that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father and other family members at Graceland. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, told ET that the singer's final resting place will be at the estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie has been scheduled on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.
In addition to Elvis and Benjamin, Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.
ET sat down with Lisa Marie at Graceland in 2013, where she opened up about the legacy of Elvis' legendary home and rumors about its future.
"It is absolutely 100 percent mine and it has always been mine, Graceland," she shared. "It will always be. And when it is no longer mine, it will be my children's. And that is that."
Lisa Marie also noted at the time that caring for and preserving Graceland, along with her father's legacy, was a "constant job."
"You have to keep striving for quality and preserving and being very protective," she said. "It's a non-stop focus and job for all of us."
As for her favorite memento or memory from Graceland, Lisa Marie said there were too many to pick just one. "Everything [in] there is kind of everything that was close to him or whatever, so it's all very important and meaningful," she noted.
