Priscilla Presley is ready to move forward after an agreement has been reached regarding the estate of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement to People. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
The "beloved granddaughter" in question is Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough.
"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Priscilla added. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."
On Tuesday, ET confirmed that family had reached a settlement in Lisa Marie's estate between all parties involved, including Priscilla, Riley, and Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.
"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. "They are very excited for the future."
Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, agreed, telling ET, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and lawyers have until June 14 to file the terms. They also plan to file a motion to seal those terms. The judge is expected to rule on that motion on Aug. 4.
Entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian spoke with ET about the settlement, noting, "I would think that a settlement is the best outcome. And [that] this would be a relief for everyone to have this resolved, and to be able to move on, and to come to some sort of agreement that everyone is happy with."
In January just weeks after Lisa Marie's death, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland -- the home of Elvis Presley which he gave to his daughter, Lisa Marie, when he died -- in Memphis, Tennessee, would go to her three daughters: Riley, Harper and Finley.
It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla decided to contest "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it. Lockwood also joined the battle, asking the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent the twins' interests.
Aside from contesting the trust, Priscilla has denied any feud with Riley.
Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 54.
