Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are not on speaking terms amid their ongoing battle over Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that it has been a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for both Riley and Priscilla as they mourn the loss of Lisa Marie.

"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," the source shares.

The source adds that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source says of Riley's big Daisy Jones & The Six premiere. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

As for Priscilla, the source says the family matriarch is doing what she feels "is right in her heart," when it comes to her late daughter's trust.

"She is convinced that old documents had been forged," the source adds.

Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin -- who died in July 2020 -- were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Amid the legal challenge, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke out in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role in the wake of Lisa Marie's death.

"When Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio. "I can tell you that [Lisa Marie] has, without falter, no matter what else was happening in her life, in her career, always been the one to look at what was best for Elvis... regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what another family member [was trying to] do."

"We just want to think about what Lisa would've wanted and that's what's best for Elvis. She never had a doubt in her mind that that's Riley," Joel added. "There's no question on anyone's mind [because] Lisa had spoken [about] it, there's numerous amounts of written information, she had talked to so many of her friends about it. There was never a question, and anybody who's speaking differently isn't looking out for Elvis, isn't looking out for Lisa, certainly isn't looking out for Riley."

In a statement shared with ET earlier this month, Priscilla spoke out about the situation.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla said. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family," she added, without sharing whom she was referring to. "Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Priscilla did not identify the individual she referenced in her statement.

