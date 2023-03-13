Graceland Addresses Reports Priscilla Presley Has Been Locked Out
The battle for the Presley estate is raging on. Amid reports that Priscilla Presley has been locked out of Graceland in the wake of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's, death, reps for the former home of Elvis Presley spoke out in a statement to ET.
"These reports are entirely untrue," the statement read. "No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing."
Priscilla has been in a battle with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over Graceland since Lisa Marie's death. After Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.
It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.
Amid the legal challenge, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke out in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role. In a statement to ET, Priscilla addressed the situation.
"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family," she said, without sharing whom she was referring to. "Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."
Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."
"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."
Meanwhile, Michael Lockwood, who's dad to Harper and Finley, has asked the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent the twins' interests amid the trust battle.
