Priscilla Presley is promoting her latest project. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley took to Twitter to share the first trailer for Agent Elvis, Netflix's upcoming animated action-comedy series.

Priscilla and John Eddie created the series, which follows Elvis as he's inducted into a secret government spy program, all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Priscilla will voice herself in the project, while Matthew McConaughey will voice the role of Elvis in the show. Don Cheadle, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and Tom Kenny are also signed on to star.

The trailer teases all the action to come, culminating with Priscilla's animated appearance, in which she asks Elvis, "It's groovy, don't you think?"

"So excited for Agent Elvis to come out on March 17th on @netflix and so proud to be a part of this amazing cast!" Priscilla tweeted alongside the trailer.

Priscilla's latest venture comes amid the battle over her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's, estate. Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Amid the legal challenge, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke out in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role. In a statement to ET, Priscilla spoke out about the situation.

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family," she said, without sharing whom she was referring to. "Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Agent Elvis will premiere March 17 on Netflix.

