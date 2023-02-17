Riley Keough sat out of a recent promotional event. Following Lisa Marie Presley's death, and amid a battle over her trust with Priscilla Presley, the 33-year-old actress opted not to attend an event for her upcoming show, Daisy Jones & the Six.

Riley herself revealed that she wasn't at the London gathering by sharing pics of her co-stars' night out on her Instagram Story. One post was from Camila Morrone, and featured the model posing alongside Suki Waterhouse.

"Karen & Camila take London," Camila captioned the post, referencing her and Suki's characters in the upcoming Prime Video series.

Riley shared the post on her Instagram Story and referenced her own character, writing, "Meanwhile, Daisy has FOMO."

Josh Whitehouse also documented the evening, sharing a shot of himself with Camila, Suki and Sam Claflin.

"Great night celebrating the upcoming release of Daisy Jones & the Six in London last night with these absolute beauties -- what wonderful company I keep," he captioned the pic. "Thanks for such a great night and so much more to come!"

Riley shared Josh's post on her Story, and reacted to the photo with a heart emoji.

While Riley did not attend that particular event, she has been promoting Daisy Jones & the Six in the wake of her mom's death. In fact, the actress joined TikTok and shared a giggle-filled post with Sam to do just that.

Personally, though, Riley has been dealing with an ongoing battle over her late mom's trust. Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Amid the legal challenge, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke out in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role in the wake of Lisa Marie's death. In a follow up statement to ET, Priscilla spoke out about the situation.

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family," she said, without sharing whom she was referring to. "Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Later, a source told ET that Keough and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time."

"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla," the source said. "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court."

The source added that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Daisy Jones & the Six will premiere March 3 on Prime Video.

