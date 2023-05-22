Riley Keough is moving on and stepping out following the recent public buzz surrounding her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, trust. On Saturday, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress attended the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City, Mexico.

For the occasion, Riley looked chic in a sheer white dress as she posed for pictures during the photo call. The actress was not joined by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, at the event.

Riley's appearance came days after ET confirmed that a settlement had been reached between her, her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and the father of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Michael Lockwood.

In January, just weeks after Lisa Marie's death, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland -- the home of Elvis Presley, which he gave to his daughter, Lisa Marie, when he died -- in Memphis, Tennessee, would go to her three daughters: Riley, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla decided to contest "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it. Lockwood also joined the battle, asking the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent the twins' interests.

On May 16, Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, told ET, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."

Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shawmoun, agreed, telling ET, "All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy. They are very excited for the future."

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. The lawyers have until June 14 to file the terms. A judge is expected to rule on the motion on Aug. 4.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, at the age of 54, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home. Following her death, Riley and Priscilla were joined by a host of other family and friends, to say goodbye to the "Lights Out" singer at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

