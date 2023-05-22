Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
Priscilla Presley Appears at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation But…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Video Tributes From Her Kids on …
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Cast Reacts to Debbie Calling Jeymi a …
Khloé Kardashian's Son's Name Seemingly Revealed by Her Best Fr…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Se…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Chrishell Stause Breaks Down 'Selling Sunset' Drama With Nicole …
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Finale: Cast Shares the Mementos They…
Harrison Ford Thanks Calista Flockhart in Touching Speech at Can…
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Futu…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Riley Keough is moving on and stepping out following the recent public buzz surrounding her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, trust. On Saturday, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress attended the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City, Mexico.
For the occasion, Riley looked chic in a sheer white dress as she posed for pictures during the photo call. The actress was not joined by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, at the event.
Riley's appearance came days after ET confirmed that a settlement had been reached between her, her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and the father of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Michael Lockwood.
In January, just weeks after Lisa Marie's death, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland -- the home of Elvis Presley, which he gave to his daughter, Lisa Marie, when he died -- in Memphis, Tennessee, would go to her three daughters: Riley, Harper and Finley.
It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla decided to contest "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it. Lockwood also joined the battle, asking the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent the twins' interests.
On May 16, Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, told ET, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."
Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shawmoun, agreed, telling ET, "All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy. They are very excited for the future."
The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. The lawyers have until June 14 to file the terms. A judge is expected to rule on the motion on Aug. 4.
Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, at the age of 54, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home. Following her death, Riley and Priscilla were joined by a host of other family and friends, to say goodbye to the "Lights Out" singer at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley's Complicated Relationship
Lisa Marie Presley's Estate: Priscilla and Riley Come to an Agreement
Riley Keough Shares Mother's Day Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley