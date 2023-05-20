Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters graduated from middle school on Friday, and Priscilla Presley was there to see them close that chapter in their young life.

Priscilla, 77, donned a black-and-white jacket over a white blouse, black pants and black boots when she attended Harper and Finley's graduation ceremony in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old twins' father, Michael Lockwood, was also there. Priscilla, however, remained separate from the rest of the family and, according to the Daily Mail, left the event on her own.

That Priscilla remained separate from the family and left the ceremony on her own seems to indicate that the dust still has not settled after Priscilla waged a war over who should control Lisa Marie's trust. After a months-long battle, Priscilla, Riley and Michael, who represented the twins in the estate battle, all came to an agreement earlier this week regarding Lisa Marie's estate.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. She was 54.

After they struck a deal, Priscilla told ET that she was ready to move on.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement to ET. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

Backgrid

But while the twins' middle school graduation appeared to be a family affair, there was a noticeable absence -- Harper and Finley's 33-year-old sister, Riley Keough, did not attend the ceremony. The Daisy Jones & The Six star was photographed on Saturday at the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City, Mexico.

The twins' graduation came just one day after TMZ reported that Priscilla's request to be buried next to the late Elvis Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee was denied.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, the outlet reported that the request was a non-starter and that Priscilla backed down from her request without much discussion.

The problem is, Elvis is buried between his grandmother, Minnie Mae, and his father, Vernon Presley. Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, Lisa Marie and her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020, are also buried at the Meditation Garden.

