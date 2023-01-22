Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.

ET has also learned that Ben's grave was slightly moved to make room for Lisa Marie.

On Sunday, a public service was held at the front lawn of Graceland, the Presley family estate. Following the service, a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in the Meditation Garden took place, with friends and family going first, before the public paid their respects.

New photos show Lisa Marie's final resting place, and ET has learned that the white flowers on her grave are from Oprah Winfrey.

Last week, Lisa Marie's rep expressed the Presley family's gratitude over the support they've received in the wake of her shocking death, "[Her daughters] Riley, Harper, Finley, and [her mother] Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."

Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest. Last Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed that her cause of death has been deferred, pending further tests.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

