Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, and Billy Corgan Perform
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Kylie Jenner Reveals Newborn Son Still Doesn't Have a Name! (Exc…
Lisa Marie Presley Memorial: ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Expected…
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Hear Jeremy Renner 911 Call: Actor Moaned in Pain as Neighbor He…
George Clooney Hangs Out With His Childhood Hero, Astronaut Buzz…
Tori Spelling Opens Up About 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis Af…
Martha Stewart Shares Her Celebrity Crush and More in a Game of …
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
Inside Hallmark’s ’Wedding Veil’ Movie Set With Lacey Chabert (E…
‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Directing and Balancing Family Time …
Nia Long Embracing 'New Beginnings' as She Wraps Up 'The Best Ma…
Remembering David Crosby: Rare Interviews With the Rock Legend (…
Leslie Jordan Crash: 911 Call Released Following Fatal Car Crash
Inside Kim Kardashian's Ultra Luxe Airplane
Joey Lawrence on Making Real-Life Love Connection With Fiancée S…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Lisa Marie Presley was remembered in song. On Sunday, friends, family and the public gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, to remember the singer, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54.
True to her Memphis roots and love of gospel music, the ceremony opened with a performance of "Amazing Grace" by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins also took the stage, wearing a black suit and strumming a guitar, as he gave an emotional performance of the group's song, "To Sheila."
Alanis Morissette also took the podium to sing her song, "Rest," as members of the crowd wiped away tears.
One of the most moving and emotional performances of the ceremony came from Axl Rose. The founding member of Guns N' Roses became emotional as he reflected on his friendship with Lisa Marie, and how he should be texting her in this moment to share that he is here.
Axl also shared how important Elvis Presley's legacy was to his daughter, and how much she loved her children. After his emotional reflection, Axl played the piano and delivered a powerful performance of Guns N' Roses' "November Rain."
The final performance came from The Blackwood Brothers, who had a history with Lisa Marie's father. The group sang the hymn "How Great Thou Art," and talked about a young Lisa Marie, who was her father's pride and joy. James Blackwood Jr. took to the podium and opened up about how the quartet -- then led by his famous father -- also sang at Elvis' funeral in 1977. He got choked up calling it a "full circle moment." The quartet then performed a moving arrangement of "Sweet Holy Spirit."
As family and friends made their way out of the memorial to visit Lisa Marie's graveside, Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir took the stage one last time to sing "Revelation 19:1."
In addition to the performers, Pricilla Presley, former Memphis mayor A.C. Warton, Sarah Ferguson, Jerry Schilling, and Pastor Dwayne Hunt took the stage to remember Lisa Marie with emotional tributes.
The public service was held at the front lawn of Graceland, the Presley family estate. Following the service, a procession to view Lisa Marie's final resting place in the Meditation Garden took place, with friends and family going first, before the public paid their respects. Lisa Marie was laid to rest alongside her father and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sarah Ferguson Reads Poem to Lisa Marie's Children at Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley Emotionally Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie Memorial
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Emotional Memorial Service at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Billy Corgan and More in Attendance
Related Gallery