Lisa Marie Presley was honored at Graceland, her father Elvis Presley's former home on Sunday, and many of those closest to the late star were in attendance to pay their respects.

The service took place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. CT, on Sunday, at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The emotional ceremony was attended by Elvis star Austin Butler, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and many more celebs who knew Lisa Marie through her life.

The sun shined through the overcast clouds on Graceland during the event, where it had been raining just the night before the emotional service, which was kicked off with a touching tribute and eulogy from Pastor Wayne Hunt, who remembered Lisa Marie's tenacity and strength, even through the toughest times in her life.

Former Memphis mayor AC Warton then took the podium, and recalled how deeply Lisa Marie is ingrained in the very fabric of the city itself, as the only child of Memphis' most famous son.

"The city loved her sweet, loved her tender and loved her truly," Warton shared, emotionally. "God bless you"

After Warton, one of Lisa Marie's close friend, Billy Corgan, took the stage for a moving rendition of "To Shelia" by the Smashing Pumpkins.

The performance brought many in the audience to tears, including Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough.

Among the other performers during Sunday's service, there was Alanis Morissette, who sang "Rest," as well as Axl Rose, who sat down at a piano to perform an emotional rendition of Guns N' Roses' "November Rain."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, got choked up as she address those in attendance, and recited a poem, featured on the programs, titled "A Tribute to Their Children."

Ferguson explained that the poem was penned by George Frost, son of legendary British TV journalist David Frost, for his own father's funeral service in 2014, and the poem concludes with the particularly resonant line, "And for my darling children who wonder what to do/ Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you."

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, took the stage to share the eulogy that Riley wrote, as the actress was in tears in the audience. The message detailed all of her memories of her Mom, and said that Riley and her family are all products of Lisa Marie's heart. The touching eulogy expressed, "I hope you finally know how loved you were here."

Priscilla Presley also addressed the audience. The grieving mother took the podium and spoke about her daughter's life, and her love for her children: daughter Riley, twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, and her late son, Benjamin. She ead a message from her cellphone from one of her granddaughters, who spoke about their love for their mom.

Pricilla also spoke about Lisa Marie's love for her children, and how being a mother gave her hope to live a little bit longer. In one of the more emotional moments, Pricilla spoke of Lisa Marie's tragic loss of her son, Benjamin, and how Lisa Marie's death may have been from a "broken heart," following his passing in 2020.

Toward the end of the service, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet delivered a moving performance of "How Great Thou Are."

After the song, James Blackwood Jr. took to the podium and opened up about how the quartet -- then led by his famous father -- also sang at Elvis's funeral in 1977. He got choked up calling it a "full circle moment." The quartet then performed a moving arrangement of "Sweet Holy Spirit."

The service was closed out by Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir, who sang "Revelation 19:1."

Fans were also encouraged to donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable foundation in Lisa Marie's memory.

While the service was open to the public, the event still had an intimate feek, as family and friends were seated in ten rows of black folding chairs, separated by a small aisle, under a white tent at the doorstep of the Graceland mansion. Small boxes of tissue were placed along the aisle.

Fans and additional mourners gathered on the grass that lined the long driveway from the street to the home.

Additionally, in lieu of white flowers -- traditional for a funeral service -- for Lisa Marie's celebration of life they instead had four large, vibrant colorful arrangements. including bright sunflowers, gerbera daisies, and bird of paradise flowers.

and also was livestreamed via Graceland's livestream page. for those who could not attend in person.

Her rep shared the Presley family's gratitude over the support they've received in the wake of the 54-year-old's shocking death. Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, as well as her daughters -- 33-year-old Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," the statement reads.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

The announcement came after ET learned Friday that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father and other family members.

In addition to Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland, as is Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

