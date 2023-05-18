Before coming to an agreement with Riley Keough and Michael Lockwood over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Priscilla Presley reportedly had one request that was almost immediately denied: she wanted to be buried next to her late husband, Elvis Presley.

TMZ reported Thursday morning, citing sources with direct knowledge, that the request was a non-starter and that Priscilla backed down from her request without much discussion. Priscilla had requested to be buried next to the King of Rock and Roll at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The problem is, Elvis' mother, Gladys, is buried to the right of him in the Meditation Garden, and his father, Vernon, is buried to the left of him, meaning if Priscilla got her way, one of Elvis' parents would have to move. For good measure, Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin, who died in 2020, is buried to the left of Vernon. Lisa Marie's buried next to Benjamin.

The development comes just days after ET confirmed that Priscilla, Lisa Marie's daughter and Lisa Marie's ex (and the father of their two minor children) all struck a deal over Lisa Marie's estate, bringing an end to a months-long battle that, according to sources, had soured Priscilla and Riley's relationship.

"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. "They are very excited for the future."

Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, agrees, telling ET, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawyers have until June 14 to file the terms and they also plan to file a motion to seal the terms of the settlement. The judge is expected to rule on that motion on Aug. 4.

The battle over Lisa Marie's estate started the same month Lisa Marie died in January. After ET confirmed with Lisa Marie's rep that Graceland would go to her three daughters -- Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finely -- Priscilla went to court to officially contest "the authenticity and validity" of a "purported 2016 amendment" to Lisa Marie's trust naming Riley a co-trustee.

At the time, Priscilla claimed "there are many issues surrounding" the amended trust, and she requested that the judge declare the amendment invalid. The battle over the estate soon added a third party, when Lockwood asked -- and was granted -- that he be appointed guardian ad litem so he can represent the twins' interest.

The estate battle would eventually take its toll on the family, with a source telling ET that Riley and Priscilla weren't communicating. The source added that Riley would have preferred "to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, TMZ reports that, in exchange for dropping her claims over who controls Lisa Marie's trust, Priscilla will walk away with millions of dollars as soon as the judge signs off on the deal.

