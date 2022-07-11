Angelina Jolie Takes Lookalike Daughter Shiloh to Måneskin Concert in Italy: PICS
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Amber Heard Seeks to Throw Out Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verd…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
Kris Jenner Gives Hilarious Tipsy Toast at Khloe Kardashian’s 38…
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Instacart Delivery Driver's Food and Cryi…
Anthony Anderson on Why He Left 'Law & Order' After Just One Sea…
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance Joining Daughter Dream for …
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Reach Settlement in Revenge Porn C…
'90 Day Fiance's Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Split, File fo…
GRAMMYs 2022: Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins Durin…
Tessa Thompson's 'Intense' King of New Asgard Workout Routine fo…
Princess Charlotte Corrects Brother Prince George's Posture on P…
Penelope Disick Turns 10! Inside Her Pink-Themed Birthday Bash
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Confronts Pedro About Having an Al…
'The Family Chantel': Chantel Confronts Pedro and Asks If He’s C…
'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Th…
Dream Kardashian Performs Spot-On Kris Jenner Impression
It was a twinning mother-daughter night out for Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
The Oscar winner and her 16-year-old daughter were photographed over the weekend in Rome, Italy, at a Måneskin concert for the Italian rock band's Loud Kids tour. The two appeared to enjoy the show as they watched from the audience. While it wasn't a usual occurrence for Shiloh to attend public events with her famous parents, Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter has been stepping out more frequently on the red carpet in recent years -- and is looking more and more just like her mama.
While the public has always been familiar with the former couple's daughter since her highly anticipated birth in 2006, fans are learning more about the teenager she's grown up to become. She recently showed off her dance moves to Doja Cat's "Vegas" during a routine performed at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex and shared in footage online.
Around the youngster's 14th birthday back in 2020, a source told ET, "Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters."
As for Angelina, it's clear she has nothing but love for her daughter. As the star told ET in 2018 -- referring to Shiloh and daughter Zahara -- they are two "women I admire very much."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Impressive Dance Moves to Doja Cat's 'Vegas'
Angelina Jolie Joined by Zahara and Shiloh at 'Eternals' Rome Premiere
Angelina Jolie on How Daughter Shiloh Influenced Her Latest Movie Role
Brad Pitt Loves That Daughter Shiloh 'Always Stays True to Herself'