It was a twinning mother-daughter night out for Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The Oscar winner and her 16-year-old daughter were photographed over the weekend in Rome, Italy, at a Måneskin concert for the Italian rock band's Loud Kids tour. The two appeared to enjoy the show as they watched from the audience. While it wasn't a usual occurrence for Shiloh to attend public events with her famous parents, Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter has been stepping out more frequently on the red carpet in recent years -- and is looking more and more just like her mama.

While the public has always been familiar with the former couple's daughter since her highly anticipated birth in 2006, fans are learning more about the teenager she's grown up to become. She recently showed off her dance moves to Doja Cat's "Vegas" during a routine performed at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex and shared in footage online.

Around the youngster's 14th birthday back in 2020, a source told ET, "Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters."

As for Angelina, it's clear she has nothing but love for her daughter. As the star told ET in 2018 -- referring to Shiloh and daughter Zahara -- they are two "women I admire very much."

