Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, continue to show their love for the theater community!

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, 48, and her 15-year-old daughter attended the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles, smiling for pictures alongside Kristen Bell, who starred in the film that the stage production is adapted from. The trio smiled for the camera on the carpet before heading in to watch the musical, which Bell, 43, serves as a producer on.

The night at the theater comes one day after ET reported that Vivienne -- who recently produced the Broadway production of The Outsiders -- dropped the last name of her father, Brad Pitt, from her hyphenated moniker. In the Playbill, she opted to be credited as simply "Vivienne Jolie" rather than her previous "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt."

The change comes five years after her parents finalized their separation, but it's unclear if the decision is stylistic for Vivienne or if she has legally changed her name, too. Pitt, 60, and Jolie -- who were together for 12 years -- also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, 15.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell at the opening night of 'Reefer Madness: The Musical' on May 30 - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jolie and Vivienne's outing is also just another night at the theater for the mother-daughter duo who recently attended the premiere of The Outsiders at the Jacobs Theater in New York. Last month, the actress and her youngest daughter smiled for photos with the cast and crew of the musical they helped bring to Broadway.

In August, ET shared that Jolie and Vivienne were teaming up to produce the show after seeing a production of the musical at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023. At the time, a source shared the duo had found a joint love of musical theater and the dramatic arts.

In a statement to ET, Jolie gave her own reasoning for boarding the production and bringing along Vivienne.

"Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Outsiders' in April - Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

A source shared that for the mother and daughter, it would more likely than not be the first of many collaborations together as Jolie was excited to bring Vivienne into the fold after taking her to the theater "since she was a little girl."

The musical is an adaptation of The Outsiders book, written by S.E. Hinton and published in 1967. The story explores the conflict between two rival gangs divided by their socioeconomic status: the working-class "Greasers" and the upper-class "Socs." The film adaptation famously starred Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Back in 2023, the source noted of the project, "Angelina and Vivienne subsequently met with S.E. Hinton, who was around Vivienne's age when she wrote the novel. As a result of seeing the show and the conversation with S.E. Hinton, Angelina was inspired to take a role as a lead producer for the upcoming launch on Broadway."

