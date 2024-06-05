Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is shortening her name.

Amid ongoing legal drama between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a source tells ET that Vivienne asked not to have Pitt added to her name on the playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical on which she serves as a producer's assistant.

Thus, instead of being credited as Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the 15-year-old's name appears in the playbill as Vivienne Jolie.

In April, Vivienne stepped out to attend the opening night performance of The Outsiders alongside her mom, who serves as a producer for the musical. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed for pics on the red carpet.

Angelina and Brad, who ended their more-than decade-long romance in 2016, share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Vivienne's decision to drop Pitt from her name for the show followed her older sister, Zahara's, similar stance. The teen introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a sorority ceremony event at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shiloh, meanwhile, appears to be the first Jolie-Pitt child to take legal action regarding their name. A source previously told ET that Shiloh filed the papers asking to be known as Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday, which fell on May 27.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," a source told ET after the news broke.

As for how Brad, 60, feels about the situation, a source told ET, "Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children. This situation is upsetting to him, and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family."

"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," the source added. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids, and for everyone to get to a better place."

Meanwhile, Angelina recently celebrated her 49th birthday with all six kids by her side.

"Angelina celebrated her birthday with a quiet day at home with all of her kids," a source told ET. "Zahara is home from college, and everyone enjoyed spending the day together."

