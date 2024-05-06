Shop
Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are On Sale for Its Lowest Price at Amazon Right Now

Kyle Richards 24k Under Eye Patches
Rodin Eckenroth/GC Images/Amazon
By Kyley Warren
Published: 12:39 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star relies on these under eye pads as part of her skincare regimen.

With holidays like Mother's Day and Memorial Day coming up, Amazon is helping us find the perfect gifts for mom and get our skincare right for the new season. The retailer just announced their Summer Beauty Sale and already released beauty deals we haven't seen before including celeb-loved Peter Thomas Roth. Following an evening chock-full of drama and antics that only stars of The Real Housewives could get into, it makes sense why Kyle Richards — a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is constantly seen wearing under eye patches throughout the show's 13 seasons. 

Sure, the drama might get exhausting, but we have to respect her dedication to her skincare routine in the midst of all of it. And while the OG Housewife relies on a number of top skincare and makeup products to perfect her beauty regimen, fans have taken notice of her affinity for under eye patches and gels — like the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches — in particular. Right now, the eye patches are on sale for it's lowest price ever at Amazon. Shop now before they sell out!

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

These 'Real Housewives'-approved, 24K Gold under eye patches help to "lift and firm" the appearance of the eyes through ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen.

$75 $48

Shop Now

During the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, Richards was shown wearing the gold eye patches while discussing group drama with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The patches that Richards wore in the episode garnered so much attention online, the RHOBH star actually took to Instagram to share more details on the beauty product with her followers.

Kyle Richards Instagram

"I got so many questions about the under eye pads I wore in Provence. So here's an image. They're @peterthomasrothofficial," she captioned a photo of the patches on her Instagram Story. Richards continued in saying: "Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn't reply to everyone."

The patches are reportedly a beauty favorite of several Housewives, including Brandi Glanville, and it's easy to understand why. Not only do these 24K gold eye patches boast an incredibly luxurious and decadent look to them, but they also promote a lot of anti-aging benefits too.

The under eye gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold (an essential skincare ingredient dating back to the ages of Cleopatra) and colloidal gold, both of which work to pamper the eyes and seamlessly lift the appearance of fine lines. Talk about an all-in-one product!

Shop Kyle Richards' 24K gold Peter Thomas Roth eye patches ahead of their Summer Beauty Haul along with other must-have skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth.

Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Cool down the delicate skin beneath your under eye area with these refreshing, cucumber hydra-gel patches.

$55 $47

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

