You already know and love clean beauty brand Ilia for its multitasking cheek, lip and eye pigments, true-to-skin foundations and volumizing mascaras, but now Ilia is expanding its skincare line with a retinol-free anti-aging eye cream. According to the brand, the Bright Start eye cream works to reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles over time while providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip.

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream ILIA ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream “I found so many eye creams didn’t work with concealer or provide all the benefits I was looking for," wrote one reviewer of ILIA's new eye cream. "Bright Start targets my concerns and feels amazing in the morning as a wakeup call for eyes. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a cooling effect with an applicator that doubles as a massage tool.” $46 Shop Now

Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are so many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today, it can be hard to choose which is best for you. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as reducing puffiness, eliminating dark circles, and skin tone evening properties.

If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 19 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.

Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. For more ET-approved beauty, check out our favorite skincare trends of winter 2023.

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $57 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

