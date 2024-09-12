With pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides and spooky season, it's also the best time to switch up skin care, hair care and makeup essentials.
As we welcome cooling temperatures outdoors, preparing to pivot to autumn can be a surprisingly delightful turn. Crisp apples, autumn scents, and bold lips are just a few things to look forward to. Summer calls for maximum sun protection and natural hairstyles, but the transition to the new fall season is the perfect time to overhaul your skin care, makeup and hair care.
Summer can cause sun-damaged skin, dry tresses, and even body breakouts. So, you'll want products that help minimize the damage from sun, salt and sweat to get supple, smooth and hydrated again.
Help skin and hair transition to the slowly cooling weather with products that protect, repair and brighten. You may have been skipping the chemical peels and retinol that cause sun sensitivity but are ready to start adding those back into your regimen. And, of course, some perfect shades to set the drama and a decidedly seductive perfume. What better reason do you need to shop for new beauty essentials?
Scroll on for 17 beauty picks to keep you soft, polished and lovely before we kiss summer goodbye (with perfectly tinted lips.)
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
As summer draws to a close, your skin could use some TLC. Try EltaMD's Skin Recovery Serum (the most powerful step in the brand's Skin Recovery System). Soothing ingredients — including vitamin B5, tigergrass extract — and antioxidants help renew skin's natural barrier and reduce redness. Looking for a serious refresh? Go for the full five-step Skin Recovery System, which is said to improve the look and feel of skin in just one week.
Dior Vernis Nail Polish - Triomphe
This limited-edition Dior exclusive drop featuring Anya Taylor-Joy includes a softly shimmered plum shade that is (sadly) currently waitlisted. But there are so many other fall-inspired colors available to shop now. Also, check out the stunning engraved lipsticks.
Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Reset your scalp with this refreshing whipped-mousse shampoo that helps to remove product buildup, dirt and oil. It's pricey but it lasts.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Stix - Black'r Berry
A Fenty Beauty' exclusive, this incredible deep berry shade the brand recently dropped is glossy enough for summah but deep enough for fall. We are in love.
Borghese Roma Overnight Resurfacing Mask with AHA & BHA
From the first time we tried this leave-on overnight exfoliating mask, we were taken with how soft and luminous our skin looked the next morning. The formula helps exfoliate skin and unclog pores while reducing the appearance of discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles. Autumn is the right time to work anti-aging exfoliants back into your skin care since they can cause sun sensitivity.
Caliray Sundrip Luminous Liquid Bronzer with Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides
Stay bronzed with this skincare-meets-bronzing serum made with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants.
Bond No. 9 New York, So New York
Cocoa, tuberose, cedar and myrrh are some of the delightful notes in this memorable perfume that's in a class by itself.
Stila Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner
Stila's sweat-proof yet waterline-safe eyeliner will help keep you smudge-free through the muggiest summer days and into fall's smoky eye looks.
Herbivore Botanicals Phoenix Facial Oil
An all-natural hydrating oil with antioxidants, vitamin E, emollients and fatty acids can help give sun-worn skin a healthy-looking glow.
Phyto 7 Botanical Hydrating Day Cream
Phyto's plant-based formula, which contains seven plant extracts, helps to hydrate and replenish hair that has been exposed to the sun, salt, chlorine and more.
Drunk Elephant C-Luma Hydrabright Serum
Drunk Elephant just dropped a 10% vitamin C serum that the brand claims visibly brightens, clarifies and hydrates skin. It's great for post-summer skin discoloration.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Pro-Spray and Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray
Suni Lee shared that she uses L'Oreal Paris setting spray. If it can keep her makeup flawless through her intense competitions, we are sold that it will keep our everyday makeup looks pat. Luckily, it's on sale right now.
Mario Badescu Body Breakout Kit for Chest, Back and Shoulders, Includes A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap and Special Cleansing Lotion
Try a powerful duo made with glycolic acid to help cleanse and clarify troubled body skin.
L'Occitane Smoothing and Firming Almond Supple Skin Body Oil
Keep skin supple and toned with this sweet almond oil-infused best-selling body oil.
By Terry Brightening CC Foundation
Aloe, shea butter and brightening niacinamide are just a few of the skin care ingredients in this color-correcting foundation, which leaves skin with a soft, radiant finish.
C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm No 306
One of the best overnight lip moisturizers available, this will keep lips supple through the seasons and year-round.
Peter Thomas Roth Even Smoother Glycolic Retinol Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Treat the visible signs of aging around the eye area with glycolic acid and time-released retinol.
