As we welcome cooling temperatures outdoors, preparing to pivot to autumn can be a surprisingly delightful turn. Crisp apples, autumn scents, and bold lips are just a few things to look forward to. Summer calls for maximum sun protection and natural hairstyles, but the transition to the new fall season is the perfect time to overhaul your skin care, makeup and hair care.

Summer can cause sun-damaged skin, dry tresses, and even body breakouts. So, you'll want products that help minimize the damage from sun, salt and sweat to get supple, smooth and hydrated again.

Help skin and hair transition to the slowly cooling weather with products that protect, repair and brighten. You may have been skipping the chemical peels and retinol that cause sun sensitivity but are ready to start adding those back into your regimen. And, of course, some perfect shades to set the drama and a decidedly seductive perfume. What better reason do you need to shop for new beauty essentials?

Scroll on for 17 beauty picks to keep you soft, polished and lovely before we kiss summer goodbye (with perfectly tinted lips.)

EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum EltaMD EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum As summer draws to a close, your skin could use some TLC. Try EltaMD's Skin Recovery Serum (the most powerful step in the brand's Skin Recovery System). Soothing ingredients — including vitamin B5, tigergrass extract — and antioxidants help renew skin's natural barrier and reduce redness. Looking for a serious refresh? Go for the full five-step Skin Recovery System, which is said to improve the look and feel of skin in just one week. $66 Serum Shop Now $242 Full System Shop Now

Borghese Roma Overnight Resurfacing Mask with AHA & BHA Borghese Borghese Roma Overnight Resurfacing Mask with AHA & BHA From the first time we tried this leave-on overnight exfoliating mask, we were taken with how soft and luminous our skin looked the next morning. The formula helps exfoliate skin and unclog pores while reducing the appearance of discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles. Autumn is the right time to work anti-aging exfoliants back into your skin care since they can cause sun sensitivity. $69 Shop Now

