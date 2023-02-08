Shopping

Soothe Tired Skin with Celeb-Approved Hydrating Under-Eye Masks from Peter Thomas Roth, tarte and More

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you spend hours staring at your phone's tiny screen, type email after email all day long, or skimp on getting eight hours of sleep, your eyes are bound to feel and look exhausted. Dark circles, fine lines and bags are bound to arise despite your best efforts. If your go-to eye cream isn't cutting it, you may want to incorporate under-eye masks into your skincare routine for an extra boost of moisture.

Not only do under-eye patches make for a fun selfie, but they also provide instant relief to tired skin. So many celebs, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez to Kyle Richards and Kourtney Kardashian, are turning to eye masks to keep their delicate under-eyes hydrated. The stick-on patches, which can be kept in the fridge for an extra cooling effect, work to soothe your skin while targeting wrinkles and dark circles with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite under-eye masks to try, whether you're looking to splurge or save. From Peter Thomas Roth's celeb-approved luxurious gold patches to an affordable favorite from Pacifica, you can treat yourself to the skin-soothing effects of eye masks at any budget.

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Selena Gomez protects the delicate skin of her under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin.

$75
tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
tarte Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches

"I absolutely adore these," raved one reviewer of tarte's skin-soothing under eye patches. "I use them whenever I feel like I need a little extra hydration. They are so lightweight, I forget I have them on. I keep mine in the fridge and love the cooling effect when I apply them."

$22$10
Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches
Peace Out Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches

Soothe puffy eyes and reduce under-eye discoloration with these biocellulose under-eye patches. Like many of Peace Out Skincare products, the Puffy Eye Patches are completely biodegradable (and the packaging they come in is completely recyclable).

$25
Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask
Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

Vegan and cruelty-free, Pacifica's under-eye masks revitalize your skin with a blend of vitamin C, marine plant extracts, aloe and hyaluronic acid.

$5
Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold
Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches With Colloidal Gold

Treat your eyes to a luxurious mask made with colloidal gold and collagen for a burst of hydration.

$20
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

Actress Jessica Alba adores the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks for getting rid of dark under-eye circles.

$80
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh while visibly brightening, hydrating and reducing the appearance of dark circles.

$26
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

Estée Lauder is beloved for its tried-and-true makeup line, but its skincare options, including this luxe set of eye masks, are just as splurge-worthy.

$46
Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask
Oh K! Vitamin C Eye Mask

An infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niancinamide work to brighten your under-eyes and hydrate the delicate skin.

$5
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian are all fans of these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.

$33
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

$55
Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks
Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks

These Gwyneth Paltrow-approved eye masks are 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free.

$75

