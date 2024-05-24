Run, don't walk, to shop these incredible beauty deals on Tatcha, Lancôme, NuFace and more.
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and so are the bevy of beauty sales. Before diving into the long weekend, take a moment to shop for skincare, makeup, hair, and perfume essentials at some of the best prices of the entire year. Your future self will be glad you stocked up while these luxe items are discounted.
With so many brands and stores offering sales this weekend, we've curated a list of the top deals for you to shop now. While mainstays like Ulta, Amazon and Sephora have sales, beauty brands have competitive onsite offers that are not to be missed. Pour yourself some chilled rosé and kick back to the sound of so many gifts with purchases and deep discounts in your shopping cart.
The unofficial start to summer beauty is now. Shop smartly with the fantastic deals below.
Dermstore
Dermstore's Summer Sale is live until May 31. You can get up to 20% off top brands like Augustinus Bader, NuFace and EltaMD, gifts with purchase, and other sweet deals. Use code SUN to get the discount.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 30ml
So many celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, rave about Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream and other skincare. According to the brand, it's made with high-potency botanicals, rich in omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants. This cream helps revive the complexion and soothe dryness for skin that looks and feels smoother, softer and supple.
Lancôme
The iconic French brand is offering 30% off site-wide. Shop some of the best mascaras, skincare and perfumes while on generous discount.
Lancôme’s 6-pc Summer Essentials Set
For just $49 with any purchase, you can score this amazing goodie bag with summer essentials, including a full-size Advanced Génifique Face Serum, Juicy Tube in Spring Fling, waterproof mascara and more, in a summer striped tote —your summer glow in a bag.
Tatcha
Celeb-loved luxury Japanese skincare is 20% off site-wide with code: FRIEND24 during Tatcha's Friends and Family sale, happening now through Sunday, June 2.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.
Sephora
Sephora is expected to unleash some fantastic savings tomorrow, but they already have select items from Fenty, Natasha Denona, Caliray and more popular brands discounted 50% off now.
Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
With notes of jasmine, lavender and vanilla, this top-notch Guerlain perfume is a whopping $50 off the largest size, making it less costly than the smaller bottle. Reviews say it's delicately beautiful and feminine.
Amazon
Amazon has beauty deals across many popular brands this weekend, like EltaMD, Chi and Lume.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 — Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
With nearly half a million positive reviews, this upgraded Revlon ceramic blow-dry brush is a fantastic deal for under $35 while on sale. Users gush about the volumizing effect, versatility and time-saving.
Kosas
Clean beauty brand Kosas has cooked up some fantastic pick-your-own-shade sets for Memorial Day weekend with deep savings.
Ulta
Of course, Ulta brought the goods out for this Memorial Day weekend sale: shop Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie haircare, Foreo, Dyson and more at 20% off. There's also buy-one-get-one deals at 40-50% off on L'Oreal, La Roche Posay and more. Get 20% off your qualifying purchase with code MDW20 through May 27.
Hempz Limited-Edition Spun Sugar and Vanilla Bean Herbal Body Moisturizer
Megan Fox is a fan of this vanilla-scented, all-natural lotion, which contains a hint of mica for all your summery, shimmery looks.
Vegamour
Use code HEYSUMMER to score up to 50% off on haircare brand Vegamour. Nicole Kidman is a big fan of Vegamour for overall hair wellness; maybe you will be, too.
Vegamour Gro Essentials Kit
Grab the shampoo, conditioner and Gro serum together and score 25% off the kit. These products help to strengthen hair and reduce the signs of hair fallout and shedding.
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' clean haircare brand Pattern is offering a 20% discount on all its products. Score the curl-enhancing, award-winning lightweight cream Moisture Milk, Curl Gel, hair tools and more.
Supergoop!
Mineral sunblocks and other sunscreens in every formulation type are 20% off site-wide for a limited time during Supergoop!'s Friends and Family Sale.
Murad
Murad is offering 25% off purchases over $100 on all the site's items: shop anti-aging skincare, sunblock and much more from the popular skincare brand. Use code MEMORIAL25.
Walmart
Walmart has incredible beauty deals on Dolce & Gabbana perfume, Bed Head haircare, La Mer skincare and more. Pharmacy beauty winners like Crest White Strips and Sally Hansen are also included in the deals.
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
According to the brand, La Mer Moisturizing Cream helps calm irritation, redness, and dryness while firming skin and reducing wrinkles. Shop it now while it's deeply discounted by over 60%.
Tula Skincare
Shop the Tula Friends and Family Sale to save 20% on best-selling eye balms, cleanser and more.
Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Actress Mandy Moore has been a huge fan of Tula's cooling eye balm for years — she's been singing it's praises since 2020 in an Instagram video and it was spotted on her Instagram Story in 2022.
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice Skincare is 20% off sitewide. Shop the brand's anti-aging serums and sunscreens while this deal is on through May 28.
Ami Colé
Clean makeup for melanin-rich skin, buzzy brand Ami Colé is offering 20% off all orders until May 28. Enter code SUMMA20 at checkout. Check out the new lipliner, which is getting rave reviews.
Solawave
People love Solawave devices, and the before and after photos are pretty impressive. They are said to smooth lines and puffiness while helping to tighten skin. Get $40 off orders over $150 with code MEMDAY through May 27.
Solawave Limited Edition 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Starter Kit
According to the brand, this beauty tool helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots while depuffing and energizing your skin.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
