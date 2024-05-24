Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and so are the bevy of beauty sales. Before diving into the long weekend, take a moment to shop for skincare, makeup, hair, and perfume essentials at some of the best prices of the entire year. Your future self will be glad you stocked up while these luxe items are discounted.

With so many brands and stores offering sales this weekend, we've curated a list of the top deals for you to shop now. While mainstays like Ulta, Amazon and Sephora have sales, beauty brands have competitive onsite offers that are not to be missed. Pour yourself some chilled rosé and kick back to the sound of so many gifts with purchases and deep discounts in your shopping cart.

The unofficial start to summer beauty is now. Shop smartly with the fantastic deals below.

Dermstore's Summer Sale is live until May 31. You can get up to 20% off top brands like Augustinus Bader, NuFace and EltaMD, gifts with purchase, and other sweet deals. Use code SUN to get the discount.

Shop Dermstore

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 30ml Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 30ml So many celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, rave about Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream and other skincare. According to the brand, it's made with high-potency botanicals, rich in omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants. This cream helps revive the complexion and soothe dryness for skin that looks and feels smoother, softer and supple. $185 $148 Enter Code SUN Shop Now

The iconic French brand is offering 30% off site-wide. Shop some of the best mascaras, skincare and perfumes while on generous discount.

Shop Lancôme

Lancôme’s 6-pc Summer Essentials Set Lancôme Lancôme’s 6-pc Summer Essentials Set For just $49 with any purchase, you can score this amazing goodie bag with summer essentials, including a full-size Advanced Génifique Face Serum, Juicy Tube in Spring Fling, waterproof mascara and more, in a summer striped tote —your summer glow in a bag. $49 Shop Now

Celeb-loved luxury Japanese skincare is 20% off site-wide with code: FRIEND24 during Tatcha's Friends and Family sale, happening now through Sunday, June 2.

Shop Tatcha

Sephora is expected to unleash some fantastic savings tomorrow, but they already have select items from Fenty, Natasha Denona, Caliray and more popular brands discounted 50% off now.

Shop Sephora

Amazon has beauty deals across many popular brands this weekend, like EltaMD, Chi and Lume.

Shop Amazon Beauty Deals

Clean beauty brand Kosas has cooked up some fantastic pick-your-own-shade sets for Memorial Day weekend with deep savings.

Shop Kosas

Of course, Ulta brought the goods out for this Memorial Day weekend sale: shop Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie haircare, Foreo, Dyson and more at 20% off. There's also buy-one-get-one deals at 40-50% off on L'Oreal, La Roche Posay and more. Get 20% off your qualifying purchase with code MDW20 through May 27.



Shop Ulta

Use code HEYSUMMER to score up to 50% off on haircare brand Vegamour. Nicole Kidman is a big fan of Vegamour for overall hair wellness; maybe you will be, too.

Shop Vegamour

Vegamour Gro Essentials Kit Vegamour Vegamour Gro Essentials Kit Grab the shampoo, conditioner and Gro serum together and score 25% off the kit. These products help to strengthen hair and reduce the signs of hair fallout and shedding. $144 $108 Shop Now

Tracee Ellis Ross' clean haircare brand Pattern is offering a 20% discount on all its products. Score the curl-enhancing, award-winning lightweight cream Moisture Milk, Curl Gel, hair tools and more.

Shop Pattern Beauty

Mineral sunblocks and other sunscreens in every formulation type are 20% off site-wide for a limited time during Supergoop!'s Friends and Family Sale.

Shop Supergoop!

Murad is offering 25% off purchases over $100 on all the site's items: shop anti-aging skincare, sunblock and much more from the popular skincare brand. Use code MEMORIAL25.

Shop Murad Skincare

Walmart has incredible beauty deals on Dolce & Gabbana perfume, Bed Head haircare, La Mer skincare and more. Pharmacy beauty winners like Crest White Strips and Sally Hansen are also included in the deals.

Shop Walmart Beauty Deals

La Mer Moisturizing Cream La Mer La Mer Moisturizing Cream According to the brand, La Mer Moisturizing Cream helps calm irritation, redness, and dryness while firming skin and reducing wrinkles. Shop it now while it's deeply discounted by over 60%. $119 $50 Shop Now

Shop the Tula Friends and Family Sale to save 20% on best-selling eye balms, cleanser and more.

Shop Tula Skincare

Paula's Choice Skincare is 20% off sitewide. Shop the brand's anti-aging serums and sunscreens while this deal is on through May 28.

Shop Paula's Choice

Clean makeup for melanin-rich skin, buzzy brand Ami Colé is offering 20% off all orders until May 28. Enter code SUMMA20 at checkout. Check out the new lipliner, which is getting rave reviews.

Shop Ami Colé



People love Solawave devices, and the before and after photos are pretty impressive. They are said to smooth lines and puffiness while helping to tighten skin. Get $40 off orders over $150 with code MEMDAY through May 27.

Shop Solawave

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: