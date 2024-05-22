The arrival of summer is on the horizon, but before the emergence of the new season happens, first comes Memorial Day.

Memorial Day, the holiday when we honor our fallen soldiers, also serves as one of the biggest sales events of the year thus far for many brands, including the online retail giant Amazon. Amazon will dish out deep discounts across its website for the big day and one department already getting massive markdowns is home essentials.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon is offering tons of deals on home goods that will elevate and streamline any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From cold brew coffee makers to Dyson vacuums to stunning patio sets, these deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming summer season.

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to upgrade your living space for less. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Best Amazon Memorial Day Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $30 Shop Now

Best Amazon Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Best Amazon Memorial Day Storage and Cleaning Deals

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $32 With Coupon Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings $115 $64 WITH COUPON Shop Now

