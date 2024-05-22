Shop
The Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon's Memorial Day Sale — Starting at Just $5

Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2024: Save on Home Essentials
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:40 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Amazon is offering huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your home for summer.

The arrival of summer is on the horizon, but before the emergence of the new season happens, first comes Memorial Day

Memorial Day, the holiday when we honor our fallen soldiers, also serves as one of the biggest sales events of the year thus far for many brands, including the online retail giant Amazon. Amazon will dish out deep discounts across its website for the big day and one department already getting massive markdowns is home essentials.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Amazon is offering tons of deals on home goods that will elevate and streamline any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From cold brew coffee makers to Dyson vacuums to stunning patio sets, these deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming summer season.

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to upgrade your living space for less. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Best Amazon Memorial Day Kitchen Deals

Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin

Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin
Amazon

You can never have enough ice on hot summer days. Just put the tray on top and push to easily remove the ice from the molds.

$28 $23

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher
Amazon

Feel at ease with clean water available at all times. This Brita pitcher with a water filter can fit in even smaller sized fridges.

$26 $20

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $30

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
Amazon

With over 5,000 5-star reviews, the Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The set is designed with a nonstick ceramic coating that makes it easy to slice your food and keep blades sharp for a long period. 

$65 $22

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130 $80

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Amazon

Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.

$70 $50

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon

With over 40 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you'll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Use the included Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.

$179 $109

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Save big on Ninja's Mega Kitchen System, boasting a 1500-watt motor base for effortless ingredient processing. 

$200 $160

Best Amazon Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $125

Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
Amazon

Stay organized and declutter your room with this four-tier shoe rack. 

$33 $25

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon

This discounted set includes two modern armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks and beverages on.

$200 $150

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon

Looking to spruce up your living room? This sleek, midcentury modern TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329 $206

Jonathan Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug

Jonathan Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug
Amazon

This durable Jonathan Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $99

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these faux leather bucket barstools.

$276 $137

Best Choice Products 2-Door Rattan Storage Cabinet

Best Choice Products 2-Door Rattan Storage Cabinet
Amazon

An accent storage cabinet perfect for the dining room or foyer area.

$150 $110

Yaheetech Full Bed Frame Upholstered Platform Bed

Yaheetech Full Bed Frame Upholstered Platform Bed
Amazon

This timeless upholstered bed frame features a simple geometric wing side design, a channel-tufted headboard and cozy linen fabric.

$200 $100

With Coupon

Best Amazon Memorial Day Storage and Cleaning Deals

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)
Amazon

Tidy up your pantry and fridge with these clear, durable soda can containers.

$18 $13

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $30

With Coupon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $145

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner
Amazon

It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be, as this kitchen cleaner has over 145,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$6 $5

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $32

With Coupon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

For large-home deep cleans without the cord, the Dyson Outsize is on sale for over 30% off to get the job done.

$600 $400

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings

$115 $64

WITH COUPON

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
Amazon

We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop onto the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off into the trash after use.

$13 $11

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

Tags: