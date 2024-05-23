Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and with Memorial Day 2024 coming up this Monday, May 27, that means the sunniest season is basically here.

The Memorial Day holiday is when we remember the brave people who served our country. For many, Memorial Day Weekend is a fun-filled, three-day weekend. Along with all of the activities that come with Memorial Day — summer travel, backyard grilling and quality time with friends and family. Those activities call for outfits, appliances and gear that may need a refresh from last summer. Luckily the holiday also brings with it loads of incredible Memorial Day sales and deals.

Each year, retailers offer substantial discounts in multiple categories. It's the best time of year to save on electronics, mattresses, patio furniture, spring and summer clothing, swimsuits, handbags and more key items.

Some of our favorite retailers are gearing up to release some of the year's lowest prices so far, and we've created a list of the best Memorial Day sales across the internet. From fashion and beauty to home and lifestyle, we've done the shopping for you to help you find just what you want at the right price.

Summer days are here again, and so are the best Memorial Day deals available to shop now.

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Patio Furniture, Outdoor and Home Goods

Wayfair keeps the deals coming: With discounts of up to 70% off, the Wayfair Memorial Day sale includes high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, home decor, storage solutions, kitchen appliances and more.

Save on everything from patio furniture and summer interior home decor items to grills and pool floats during Target's Memorial Day sale.

Take up to 50% off top-tier home decor and accessories from Pottery Barn.

West Elm is also offering up to 50% off — including pieces from the brand's coveted outdoor collection.

Now through May 27, save 25% sitewide and get 30% off bundles of best-selling bedding and towels.

Refresh your floors for summer for less: Ruggable's Memorial Day sale is knocking 20% off across the site from May 23 to 29.

Until May 31, save 24% on Caraway's best-selling stainless steel set using code SSMD24 during the cookware brand's Memorial Day sale.

Beginning May 24, bestselling Our Place cookware and kitchen items will be marked down by 20%.

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Sales and Tech Deals

This is big: Save up to 45% off top Samsung products — including the brand's newest Bespoke AI appliances.

Save up to 57% on top appliances for the home, including air conditions, refrigerators and more.

Best Buy always comes in with some of the best deals on appliances, and the Memorial Day deals are no different. Save up to 45% on LG, Samsung and more top brands.

Save on a new laptop or tablet during Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, with discounts of up to 62% off.

During this holiday shopping weekend, you could save hundreds on a new LG appliance to take your smart home to the next level.

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Clothing and Accessories

Save a substantial amount on lululemon athleisure, accessories and more by shopping the brand's We Made Too Much section over the holiday weekend.

Save up to 40% on swimsuits from the Sydney Sweeney-loved swimwear brand during the Memorial Day bikini sale.

Take 25% off wardrobe essentials from trusted brand Everlane, now through May 27.

Beginning May 24, shoppers can save up to 75% off sale items at Beyond Yoga's Memorial Day Sale.

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale — happening May 22 through June 2 — is the best time to score deals on designer clothing, accessories, baby care essentials and more — including Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

During the Pact Weekend Warm Up clothing sale, shoppers can save 20% on feel-good dresses, T-shirts and more for men and women.

Now through May 29, take up to 70% off tried and true Coach styles, plus get an extra 20% off everything in your cart, because double the discounts means double the fun.

If you're in search of new sneakers or athleticwear, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code SUMMER through May 28.

Cult-fave brand Kate Spade is taking up to 40% off some of their top-trending bags and accessories.

Through May 28, use code MAY30 at checkout and save 30% on items across the site and 50% on sale styles.

Savvy athleticwear shoppers can save up to 60% — some of the deepest discounts we've seen from the brand this year — through May 28.

Celeb-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar has trending styles starting at just $10 over the holiday weekend.

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales

Save up to 20% off on beauty products, hair tools and more at Dermstore with code SUN.

Tatcha's Friends and Family sale is the best time to get an amazing price — up to 20% off — on luxury skincare products.

Summertime means slathering on the sunscreen, and one of our faves is on sale during Supergoop's Memorial Day weekend sale.

Speaking of sunscreen, a celeb fave from EltaMD is 20% off during the holiday weekend.

Yes, you can score a good deal on luxury beauty products — thanks to Amazon.

Through May 28, shoppers searching for a better bed can get a great deal on a new mattress from Saatva. The brand is offering $400 off purchases of $1000 or more.

Celeb-loved bedding brand Cozy Earth is now offering 20% off sitewide and 25% off incredibly comfortable bedding bundles.

Right now through May 30, Helix is giving shoppers 25% off across the site, and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, you'll get two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase. Just use code MEMDAY25 and MEMDAY30.

Snuggle up to savings: From now until June 3, save 35% sitewide and get a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase when you use code MEMORIAL.

Get 30% off mattresses and a free sleep bundle, which includes two pillows and a microfiber sheet set, with any mattress purchase from now until June 3 during Leesa Sleep's Memorial Day sale.

From now until May 31, take 35% off mattresses and get two free pillows at Nolah Mattress. With ET's exclusive code ETONLINE50, readers can save an additional $50 on mattresses.

Don't sleep on this deal: Shoppers can save up to 30% off Casper mattresses through June 5.

Walmart has a cozy selection of bedding discounts happening during Memorial Day weekend.

Save $50 on Away's beloved suitcase and bag combo and gear up for summer travels ahead.

Gear up for summer travel thanks to the Paravel Memorial Day Sale. Shoppers can take 20% off of luggage sets across the site.

Save 30% on best-selling luggage, duffel bags, backpacks and more travel essentials from trusted brand, Samsonite.

Bundle and save up to $150 on luggage sets ahead of summer travel with MDW deals from Monos.

This premium luggage company offers quality pieces that last. Shop now for up to 30% off of duffels, backpacks and totes.

Colorful Calpak luggage is on sale right now for up to 50% off.