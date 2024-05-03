Shop swim trunks and board shorts for men that are perfect for wherever you choose to soak up sun and waves this Memorial Day weekend.
Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits can really make all the difference between a good Memorial Day weekend adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your upcoming summer antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.
Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors, festive prints and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best swim trunks for men that look just as good out of the water. Find a length you prefer (shorter lengths are still trending) and an option for your budget below.
Best Men's Swim Trunks in 2024
Fair Harbor The Bayberry Trunk
This tropical Fair Harbor swim trunk print is made in collaboration with luxury resort brand 1 Hotels. The stylish trunks will add a high-end feel to your next vacation.
lululemon Pool Short 5" Lined
These swim trunks from lululemon are perfect for summer days ahead.
J.Crew 8" Swim Trunk
Snag this pair of J. Crew swim trunks while they're on sale for just $40.
Patagonia Baggies
Keep it cool and comfy this summer with a pair of baggy board shorts from Patagonia.
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.
Quiksilver Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and a built-in liner.
Billabong Sundays Pro Boardshort
Surfer-approved brand Billabong has plenty of stylish options, including these printed board shorts.
Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk
Chubbies swim trunks come in so many funky colors and patterns (over 60, to be exact), but we especially love this playful pineapple print.
Maamgic '80s '90s Vintage Swim Trunks
Get ready for your (much-needed) summer break in this fun, vintage-inspired swimsuit.
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Pick up Fair Harbor's most popular style that comes in a ton of colors and prints, plus three inseams to choose from.
Hurley Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short
Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from lunch to the pool and beyond this summer.
Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.