Way Day 2024: The Biggest Wayfair Sale of the Year Is Coming Soon

Wayfair Way Day 2024 Main Image
Wayfair
By Doriean Stevenson
Published: 12:24 PM PDT, April 25, 2024

Get ready for the biggest Wayfair deals of 2024. Here's everything you need to know about Way Day.

The unofficial start of summer is coming. Yes, Memorial Day is about a month away, but before that one of the biggest sales of the season is kicking off: Wayfair's annual Way Day sale returns SaturdayMay 4 through Monday, May 6.

Before you plan your Memorial Day BBQ or host early summer guests, it's a good idea to give your backyard and home interior a seasonal refresh. That's where Way Day 2024 comes in. With low prices on outdoor essentials like patio furniture and grills, and indoor needs including sofas and sectionals, dining room tables and chairs, bedding, bedroom furniture and so much more, you'll find everything you need to outfit your home — inside and out — for less during the Wayfair Way Day sale. 

Preview Way Day 2024

Wayfair is already known for budget-friendly pricing on home goods, outdoor furniture and home decor. With the Way Day sale on the horizon, the deals are even better. Online customers can expect savings that rival Black Friday deals: up to 80% off all things home, 12-hour flash deals on best-selling items and free shipping on every order. While these home products are affordable, they're not skimping on style. There are even celebrity collections available at Wayfair from Kelly Clarkson, Trisha YearwoodProperty Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott and more stars. 

Itching to get started on your Way Day deal shopping? Understandable! To help, we've found some of the best Wayfair deals happening ahead of the big sale that you can shop right now. 

The Best Wayfair Deals to Shop Ahead of Way Day:

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

During last year's Way Day sale, Adirondack chairs were all the rage. Get yours early, as this foldable option is already on sale. 

$170 $120

Shop Now

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

This storage ottoman by Kelly Clarkson home is available in six colors, so you're sure to find one that fits your home decor and can hide away any living room clutter in a snap. 

$154 $146

Shop Now

Cabell Rug

Cabell Rug
Wayfair

Cabell Rug

Rugs are a quick way to change the vibe in any room and bring a space together. Wayfair has plenty of stylish rugs, including this vintage-looking pick at nearly 40% off. 

$250 $152

Shop Now

Komuda 4 Piece Dining Set

Komuda 4 Piece Dining Set
Wayfair

Komuda 4 Piece Dining Set

Being short on space doesn't have to cramp your style. This cozy set includes a bench you can tuck away until you need the extra seating. 

$285 $197

Shop Now

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

Create a peaceful scene in your bedroom with the help of this velvet, queen-size bed frame fit for, well, royalty. 

$500 $240

Shop Now

