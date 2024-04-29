Sponsored by Sam's Club

Last Chance to Get a Sam's Club Membership for Just $14 — Here's How to Join for 72% Off Today

Sam's Club is offering yearly Club memberships for just $14 until April 30.

Mother's Day, Memorial Day weekend, barbecues, pool parties, camping trips and birthday bashes are just a few events to look forward to in the warmer months of spring. If you're hosting any of these get-togethers, you know the expenses can add up quickly. But thanks to Sam's Club, you can check tons of things off your shopping list to feed and entertain a crowd for less.

At Sam’s Club, savings can be found all year round, but scoring these incredible deals does require an annual Sam's Club membership. For one last day today, you can get a one-year Sam’s Club membership with auto-renewal for only $14 — the lowest price of 2024. That means this is your last chance to get 72% off a year of wholesale savings, exclusive discounts, and more.

Sam's Club Membership Deal

Sam's Club Membership Deal
Sam's Club

Sam's Club Membership Deal

Save $36 on your first year of a Sam's Club membership to reap all the benefits and rewards. First-time members can join Sam's Club for just $14, now through April 30 only.

Until Tuesday, April 30, you can also get $60 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. A premium Plus membership normally costs $110, but you can now score one for $50 to receive free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases, and free select generic prescriptions. Not to mention, Sam's Club Plus members can also shop big sale events before any other Sam's Club members.

Get $60 off Sam's Club Plus

Sam's Club members gain access to the aisles and aisles of savings. While the bulk-goods store has many popular brands to shop like Apple, Kellogg's, LG, Samsung and Nabisco, you don't want to snooze on Sam's Club's exclusive brand Member's Mark. Member's Mark boasts groceries, decor, fresh flowers, furniture and more, and rivals the quality of name-brands while selling at a fraction of the cost.

Shop Member's Mark at Sam's Club

For backyard entertaining, best-selling Mother's Day gifts and everything in between, you'll want to check out Member's Mark's vast array of products when you snag the Sam's Club membership deal. Below, we've rounded up some of the best Member's Mark summer essentials that will make hosting and life in general easier and more affordable.

Best Member's Mark Products for Summer

Member's Mark Outdoor Solar LED Lantern

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Outdoor Solar LED Lantern

The party doesn't need to stop when the sun goes down if you use this stylish LED solar light.

Member’s Mark Portable Folding Rocking Chair

Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Portable Folding Rocking Chair

Whether you're camping or attending a BBQ in the park, this lightweight, portable rocking chair will come in handy.

$70 $60

Shop Now

Member's Mark Pro Series Pellet Smoker Grill

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Pro Series Pellet Smoker Grill

Member's Mark has tons of top-tier grills and many are on sale right now, including this option which doubles as a smoker.

$499 $250

Shop Now

Member's Mark Heritage 6-Piece Deep Seating Patio Set

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Heritage 6-Piece Deep Seating Patio Set

Not only is this gorgeous patio set from Member's Mark discounted by $200, but it's also made of Sunbrella fabric which is easy to care for and is resistant to fading, mildew and mold.

$2,199 $1,999

Shop Now

Member's Mark Assorted Cookie Tray

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Assorted Cookie Tray

You can feed the whole party with this cookie variety pack. With 84 cookies on the tray, you're only paying less than a quarter for each cookie. 

Member's Mark Spring Celebration Cupcakes (30 ct.)

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Spring Celebration Cupcakes (30 ct.)

Leave the baking to the highly talented professionals at Sam's Club. These adorable spring cupcakes come in at around 53 cents per serving.

Member's Mark Premium Jumbo Bouquet

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Premium Jumbo Bouquet

Fresh flowers at tea parties, bridal showers and dinner parties add an elegant, yet not too stuffy, vibe. 

Member's Mark 28" Bronze Lantern with Flameless Pillar Candle

Sam's Club

Member's Mark 28" Bronze Lantern with Flameless Pillar Candle

Give your backyard a gentle ambiance with this flickering, flameless candle. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set

Sam's Club

Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set

This highly-rated ceramic cast iron cookware set is offered in three fun shades.

Member's Mark Assorted Pinwheel Wraps Party Tray

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Assorted Pinwheel Wraps Party Tray

Handheld, bite-sized foods are always a good choice when entertaining, like these delicious pinwheels from Member's Mark.

Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3

Sam's Club

Member's Mark Pantry Storage Bins, Set of 3

Got spring cleaning on the brain? Help keep things tidy with these wrought iron and wood bins. 

Sign up for Sam's Club for just $14 and save 72% on your annual membership.

Join Sam's Club

