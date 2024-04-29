Samsung's The Frame TV is a versatile, eye-popping smart TV that doubles as a work of art when not in use. With this spring's best new TV shows and movies to catch up on, you can save big on one of the most stylish TVs and give your viewing experience a major upgrade thanks to some of the best Walmart deals happening today.

The sleek and stylish Frame TV is up to $1,448 off at Walmart with deep discounts on every size of the massively popular QLED 4K TV. Now is the perfect time to snag Samsung's cult-favorite TV at the lowest prices we've seen this year.

Shop the Frame TV Deals

The Samsung Frame TV deals apply to the model that came out in 2023 when Samsung introduced new bezels and an auto-rotating wall mount to elevate your experience. This came after Samsung's update in 2022 where they added an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas.

It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. Ahead, save hundreds on the Samsung Frame TV to transform your walls into a veritable art gallery.

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals at Walmart

85" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 85" Samsung The Frame TV The largest model of The Frame elegantly commands any wall it's mounted to. With this gorgeous 4K screen, you can study some of the most beloved art in the world in minute detail, then kick back and watch your favorite shows. At $1,448 off its regular price, can you really afford to pass this up? $4,297 $2,849 Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 75" Samsung The Frame TV No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. $2,999 $1,885 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,469 Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 50" Samsung The Frame TV The Frame TV's art mode allows you to configure the display to be the perfect picture frame. You can choose to cycle through various classic works or upload some of your own. However, art is only one of the things the Frame is suitable for. It's an excellent TV that is on par with Samsung's other flagship models. That means you can look forward to a picture in 4K resolution and excellent color reproduction. $1,297 $969 Shop Now

43" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 43" Samsung The Frame TV Using its built-in motion sensor, the Frame TV can be set to show art automatically whenever someone walks into the room. It's a great way to get a little extra enjoyment out of your display when you're not actively using it for movies, TV shows, or gaming. $1,000 $869 Shop Now

With brilliant, automatically optimized picture and sound, Samsung's Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that's not only eye-popping, but natural and true to life. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it's also one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs you can currently purchase.

Samsung's Frame TV includes all the beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

