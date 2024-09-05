The wait is over for football fans. Tonight, the 2024-25 NFL regular season kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. After a stunning 2023-24 regular season, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens seemed destined for the Super Bowl last year before none other than the Chiefs knocked them out of the running in the AFC Championship game.

As reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will be campaigning hard this season to hang onto their title and go for a three-peat. But with the competition even stiffer than it was last year, it won’t be easy. Will the Chiefs pull it off or will they be dethroned?

This AFC title rematch is bound to be a fierce start to one of the most competitive NFL seasons in history. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs rematch, including the full NFL Week 1 schedule and best Thursday Night Football livestream options.

When is the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game?

The Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1 opener game kicks off Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Without Cable

Tonight's AFC title rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will air live on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL season opener on Sling TV, Peacock, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will get you access to NBC, FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Titans at Saints matchup if you're not home to watch it live.

The Ravens vs. Chiefs game will broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock. You’ll also be able to watch NFL First Friday as well as Sunday Night Football live on Peacock. If you sign up now and use code TGIF at checkout, you can get your first four months of Peacock for just $4.99 per month. That’s over 30% off the regular price of $7.99 per month.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to NBC, you’ll be able to watch the Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 1 opener game on Thursday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming. You can get FuboTV Pro for as low as $49.99 to watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs game tonight.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight’s Ravens vs. Chiefs game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Ravens vs. Chiefs game on?

While most Thursday Night Football games will air on Prime Video, this 2024-25 NFL season kickoff game belongs to NBC.

2024 NFL Regular Season Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week one of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, September 6, 2024

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil at 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

