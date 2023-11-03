Sales & Deals

Samsung's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Get Early Black Friday Deals Up to $3,000 Off Top-Rated 4K TVs

Samsung S95C
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:25 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

Shop the best TV deals during Samsung Black Friday Sale to save hundreds on home theatre upgrades.

Between the NFL season, World Series and all the best new TV shows and movies, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, Samsung is slashing prices on best-selling 4K TVs right now to upgrade your home theatre setup for less. During the Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can save hundreds — if not thousands — on a wide range of popular OLED and QLED TVs. 

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV no longer has to break the bank. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, the Samsung TV deals have you covered.

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat. 

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for football season, we’ve rounded up the top Samsung 4K TV deals actually worth shopping now. These early Black Friday savings are an excellent opportunity to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before the holidays.

The Best Samsung Black Friday Deals on 4K TVs

77" Samsung Class OLED S95C

77" Samsung Class OLED S95C
Samsung

77" Samsung Class OLED S95C

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$4,500 $3,600

Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
Samsung

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.

$1,900 $1,300

Shop Now

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C
Samsung

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C

Score a $500 Black Friday savings on this Neo QLED 4K Smart TV delivering larger than life sound and Samsung's ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that will show everything down to the freckles on the actor's face on the screen.

$1,500 $1,000

Shop Now

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,800 now.

$2,800 $1,700

Shop Now

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Samsung

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.

$2,800 $1,500

Shop Now

85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,300.

$3,300 $2,000

Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000 $10,000

Shop Now

